geronimo - your email on a timeline
By Jumpin Labs Inc.
Description
A modern, design-driven reinvention of email
Geronimo is fast, fun, & very efficient. It gives you new superpowers for sorting and staying on top of your inbox including:
• Your Email on a Horizontal Timeline… See your email stretched out on a timeline and focus on just one day at a time
• Unique New Ways of Sorting Email… Geronimo’s new gestures let you pick up emails, rearrange them, and triage them faster than the standard ‘slide to delete’ other email apps use. You can level up later learning even more powerful moves like the finger of fire feature through easy in-app tutorials
• Pick Up Emails & Toss Them to the 4 Corners of the Screen … It’s fast, fun, and can be customized so the corners represent whatever folders and labels are most important to you in your life.
** Note: Geronimo works with gmail and google apps accounts **
** Multi-account support and more email providers will be added in the future **
What's New in Version 2.1
Rebuilt fully from the ground up! The Geronimo app is now clientside (only on your phone + connects straight to google) and supports one gmail account.
There are no servers involved whatsoever which means more privacy for users. It will support more email providers in the near future
iPhone Screenshots
- Free
- Category: Productivity
- Updated: Aug 13, 2017
- Version: 2.1
- Size: 83.2 MB
- Languages: English, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Malay, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish
- Seller: Jumpin Labs Inc.
- © 2017 Jumpin Labs Inc.
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.