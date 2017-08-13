Description

A modern, design-driven reinvention of email



Geronimo is fast, fun, & very efficient. It gives you new superpowers for sorting and staying on top of your inbox including:



• Your Email on a Horizontal Timeline… See your email stretched out on a timeline and focus on just one day at a time



• Unique New Ways of Sorting Email… Geronimo’s new gestures let you pick up emails, rearrange them, and triage them faster than the standard ‘slide to delete’ other email apps use. You can level up later learning even more powerful moves like the finger of fire feature through easy in-app tutorials



• Pick Up Emails & Toss Them to the 4 Corners of the Screen … It’s fast, fun, and can be customized so the corners represent whatever folders and labels are most important to you in your life.





** Note: Geronimo works with gmail and google apps accounts **

** Multi-account support and more email providers will be added in the future **