GetWorks

By API-LIVE LLC

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

GetWorks is the first desktop-class HTTP/API testing and development environment for iPad and iPhone. Built from the ground up for iOS 11, GetWorks gives developers the ability to test, monitor, and maintain their APIs from anywhere! Built-in Postman integration means that for the first time, Postman users have access to all of their collections on their iOS devices. Enabling Postman synchronization is as simple as entering a Postman API Key and watching as collections are automatically added to GetWorks. Upgrade your development workflow today with GetWorks!

Highlights:

• No account registration required
• No in-app purchases or subscriptions
• Automatically download all of your Postman collections to your device
• Access and edit Postman environments
• All data is stored locally on your device for offline review and editing
• Full support for JSON, XML, text, and x-www-form-urlencoded request bodies
• Automatic authorization header generation
• Optimized for iOS 11

Postman Integration: The ability to save changes to Postman collections is currently disabled to protect against accidental data loss. Any changes made to Postman collections that are saved locally will be overwritten on the next sync.

API-LIVE LLC and GetWorks are not affiliated with Postman or Postdot Technologies in any way. Postman and the Postman logo are the property of Postdot Technologies.

What's New in Version 1.1

Minor bug fixes

Customer Reviews

convenient mobile client

Very useful for sharing/reviewing calls on the go

Great app

It’s a great app and I love it so much very very fun

postman essentials

Useful add-on for postman pro users

