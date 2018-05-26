GHeight: AR height meter ruler 4+
i measure distance laser tool
Aliaksandr Khatiashou
- Free
- Offers In-App Purchases
*** Place the phone on your head
and measure height! ***
The original height meter with a nice giraffe) You only need to put the phone on your head! Compare celebrity height with your!
Basic Features:
- ARKit technology
- Original height measurement on head)
- Compare height with celebrity!
- You can save your measurements
- You can share measurements in social networks
- Nice interface
- Convenient user interactions
- Promoted purchases
Version 2.0
Fix some bugs)
Full version
Full version
$0.99
Open full celebrity list
Open full celebrity list
$0.99
Remove user gallery limit
Remove user gallery limit
$0.99
Remove Ad
Remove Ad purchase
$0.99
- Seller
- Aliaksandr Khatiashou
- Size
- 43.1 MB
- Category
- Education
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), and iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (6th generation).
- Languages
- English, Russian
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © Darkwind
- Price
- Free
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.