Pop those ghosts! The ultimate popping challenge! Blast ghosts with your flashlight along a haunted twisty road.



Simple one-tap controls, defeat spooky creatures, switch the color of your beam, unlock super awesome characters, and even earn coins whilst you sleep!



- Super challenging!

- Tons of characters and flashlights to unlock!

- Lots of enemies and big bosses to defeat!

- Upgrade your damage, battery life, critical hits and more!

- Explore the forest, unlock chests, even collect gold fairies!



PLEASE NOTE:



Ghost Pop! is completely free to play. However, some items can be purchased for real money. If you don't want to use this feature, please disable in-app purchases in your devices settings.



Ghost Pop! was developed by PlaySide, the developers behind Editors' Choice title "Catch The Ark", Drift It, Monkey Ropes, Icy Ropes and more.



Let us know what you would love to see in our next update at : www.playsidestudios.com