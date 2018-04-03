Ghost Pop! 4+
POP 'Til You Drop!
PlaySide
- #123 in Adventure
- Free
- Offers In-App Purchases
Screenshots
Description
Pop those ghosts! The ultimate popping challenge! Blast ghosts with your flashlight along a haunted twisty road.
Simple one-tap controls, defeat spooky creatures, switch the color of your beam, unlock super awesome characters, and even earn coins whilst you sleep!
- Super challenging!
- Tons of characters and flashlights to unlock!
- Lots of enemies and big bosses to defeat!
- Upgrade your damage, battery life, critical hits and more!
- Explore the forest, unlock chests, even collect gold fairies!
PLEASE NOTE:
Ghost Pop! is completely free to play. However, some items can be purchased for real money. If you don't want to use this feature, please disable in-app purchases in your devices settings.
Ghost Pop! was developed by PlaySide, the developers behind Editors' Choice title "Catch The Ark", Drift It, Monkey Ropes, Icy Ropes and more.
Let us know what you would love to see in our next update at : www.playsidestudios.com
What's New
Version 1.06
Awesome new events.
Lots of bug fixes just for you.
Ratings and Reviews
Poppingly Enjoyable
Ben scythe
The haptic for the ghost pops is nice and fun. The gameplay is super cool. I couldn’t make it hardly any steps at first until I understood how it really worked, and now that I do, I enjoy it immensely.
For a free game, it’s well worth it. For $2 to give support to the developer and no ads, it’s super worth it!
Addictive!
Joeseph Gladstone
Very fun and unique, satisfying gameplay. I am pleased with the ads so far, I’m not getting bugged with tons of ads (other than the ones I choose to watch for triple coins). Smooth gameplay and visually appealing. Would recommend.
Ghost pop
gamerkirby
I love this game so much the bosses the ghost I love iiiit
Information
- Seller
- PlaySide Studios PTY LTD
- Size
- 153.6 MB
- Category
- Games
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © 2017 Playside Studios PTY LTD
- Price
- Free
- In-App Purchases
- Grim Welcome Pack $3.99
- Remove Ads $1.99
Supports
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.