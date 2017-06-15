Description

The Instagram for gift-giving!



Giftbuster is the simplest and best way to get what you need. You friends and family will always know what you really want so no more disappointments, regifts or returns. Ever



Main Features:



WISH LIST

+Create your wish list. Add any item from any store or copy gift ideas from other users.

+Invite your friends and family to view your wish list. They can reserve gifts or send contributions.

+Receive birthday reminders



SHOPPING LIST

+Add items to your wish list without ever leaving the Safari browser

+Save images, description, price and a link to the product page.

+Mark your gifts private or share them only with certain people

+Use #hashtags in descriptions to easily organize and browse your list (no need for folders!)

+use @name to call your friends in comments and descriptions



FUNDRAISER

+Raise money for your dream gift or trip that you couldn't afford otherwise

+All contributions go directly to your PayPal account

+There is NO FEE for receiving funds





#### FAQ ####

How do I add gift to my list?

There are three ways to do this:

- from browser

- copy from others

- manually



How do I activate the GiftBuster browser extension ?

1. Open any page in Safari.

2. Tap the Share icon

3. Swipe the grey icons in the bottom row and tap "More"

4. Turn On "Add Gift via GiftBuster" and tap “Done”

5. Now when you see an item you like, you can add to your GiftBuster list without ever leaving the Safari browser by tapping "Share" icon and then clicking "Add Gift via GiftBuster” !



How do I reserve gifts that I want to buy for my friends ?

Go to your friend’s list. Choose the gift you wish to buy. Click “Reserve”. Set reservation date (ie. your friends birthday or Christmas). Click “Continue”.



What are the benefits of adding others to my friend list ?

Friends on your list can instantly view your gift list, reserve gifts, chip in, share private gifts, post comments and likes, receive birthday reminders and other notifications.



What is the chip in feature ?

Think of it as group gifting. You friends and family can contribute easily by sending money via PayPal. It’s the perfect solution for situations when your family is spread out all over the country, or you need to give a last minute gift. The contributions go directly to your PayPal account.



How do I add a gift with the chip in feature ?

When you add a new gift turn on the chip in option and click “Add new gift”. You will be asked to confirm your PayPal account. Your PayPal email address is where you will be receiving the contributions.



Can my friend see that I reserved a gift from his/her list ?

That’s the best part. The list makers can’t see who and what was reserved on his/her list but others can. So no more double gifting!



Can I purchase gifts through the GiftBuster App ?

No, you can’t. You can browse and reserve gifts through the GiftBuster App. And then you go and buy them in person or online.



What happens when I don’t buy a gift I had reserved ?

The gift will be back on your friend’s list after the reservation date expires. It's important to unreserve gifts you don't plan to buy, so someone else can purchase them for your friend.



What do I do when I receive a gift from my list ?

Once you receive a gift from your list you should archive it.



If I like a gift from someone else’s list, how can I add it to my list ?

Go to the gift page and click “Copy”. Click “Add Gift”



How can I invite friends to use GiftBuster ?

You can invite them by sending a text message or email. Go to "Friends" and tap "browse your phone contact list".



Are there birthday reminders ?

Yes there are. When your GiftBuster friend has a birthday coming up, you will receive a notification one week in advance.



more: http://giftbusterapp.com/faq



www - http://blog.thegiftbuster.com/

facebook - https://www.facebook.com/giftbusterapp

twitter: https://twitter.com/GiftBuster

email: info@thegiftbuster.com