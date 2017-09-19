Description

Get ready to fill the world around you with GIFs & stickers in glorious AR powered 3D! GIPHY World is an augmented reality app that lets you communicate in AR. Just add a few GIFs around you and share. You can record a video of your creation to post on the web or even better, share a link to your scene for your friends to explore!



Srsly, go wild. Fill your room with GIF confetti, share a trail of GIFs for a friend to follow, or just draw in the air with dog GIFs - the only limit is your imagination.



Go on, install the app! You know you wanna. Once you do you'll be able to:



• Search the massive GIPHY collection for anything you can imagine



• Place GIFs all around you by either tapping them in the search results or use your device like a paint brush and draw in the air when you tap and hold



• Drag GIFs in space by holding them with your finger and moving your device. Just let them go to put them down



• Save a video OR share the whole Scene with your friends so they can explore your world and collaborate with you



Featuring original artwork from:

North Coast Authentic, Animated Text, kans, Clara Terne, Toyoya Li, Sam Lyon, Patrick Sluiter, Matias Trillo and more.



Enjoy!



- Team GIPHY



P.S. Don't forget to tag us in all the videos and Scene Links you post to the web so we can feature you!