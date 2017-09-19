GIPHY World: AR GIFs+Stickers
By Giphy, Inc.
This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.
Description
Get ready to fill the world around you with GIFs & stickers in glorious AR powered 3D! GIPHY World is an augmented reality app that lets you communicate in AR. Just add a few GIFs around you and share. You can record a video of your creation to post on the web or even better, share a link to your scene for your friends to explore!
Srsly, go wild. Fill your room with GIF confetti, share a trail of GIFs for a friend to follow, or just draw in the air with dog GIFs - the only limit is your imagination.
Go on, install the app! You know you wanna. Once you do you'll be able to:
• Search the massive GIPHY collection for anything you can imagine
• Place GIFs all around you by either tapping them in the search results or use your device like a paint brush and draw in the air when you tap and hold
• Drag GIFs in space by holding them with your finger and moving your device. Just let them go to put them down
• Save a video OR share the whole Scene with your friends so they can explore your world and collaborate with you
Featuring original artwork from:
North Coast Authentic, Animated Text, kans, Clara Terne, Toyoya Li, Sam Lyon, Patrick Sluiter, Matias Trillo and more.
Enjoy!
- Team GIPHY
P.S. Don't forget to tag us in all the videos and Scene Links you post to the web so we can feature you!
Customer Reviews
Download it now!
This is some serious digital voodoo magic and you will be charmed. Dream up anything you want and just start painting in the air!
Love it
Honestly. I’m blown away. Went crazy sending these around to my friends last night leaving little Easter eggs around. Soooo fun.
Next Level
Seriously next level. Love sending a fully composed space to a friend! Wild.
- Free
- Category: Social Networking
- Released: Sep 19, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 74.9 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Giphy, Inc.
- © 2017 GIPHY Inc.
Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.