Goat Simulator PAYDAY
By Coffee Stain Studios AB
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
** IMPORTANT - SUPPORTED DEVICES **
iPhone 4S, iPad 2, iPod Touch 5 or better
Goat Simulator: Payday is the most criminally realistic goat simulation yet! Starring 4 new main thugs - A flying flamingo, a wheelchairing dolphin, a spitting camel and a goat that’s just really handsome.
Use PRANKNET © to find your new crew some smash & grab heists, then blast away your stolen cash on different things. Mostly masks. Okay only masks.
Dodge the police by stealing and driving other people’s cars, because it’s too expensive to buy your own.
KEY FEATURES
* FOUR AWESOME NEW MAIN GOATS, seriously these guys are like they’re from an Al Pancake movie.
* One can fly and control people's brains, another can climb any surface with a wheelchair and a third can spit water that it stores in it’s back. Disgusting.
* PRANKNET - a database filled with stupid “jobs” for your crew to do. But who cares. They pay well.
* Buy masks to disguise your identity so that the police won’t catch you. Or just to look cool.
* There are like 14 new mutators to unlock. I’m not even kidding. So many.
* Did I say that you can steal and drive cars?
Customer Reviews
Tons of fun for $4.99
I enjoy this game and so does my child we have fun and get to enjoy time laughing together playing these goat games
Goat Simulator GTA
This game is like GTA, but of course, with goats. I know this is a just a port of a DLC, but I really think you guys should make it so there is car customization. I think this would be really cool! You could be able to upgrade performance, change color, rims, and other stuff. Also, PLEASE IMPROVE THE CRAPPY DRIVING CONTROLS!! THEY STINK! Other than the crap controls, I give this game a 10/10.
Great game but needs steering controls like gta
This is another great hit from coffee stain studios.but I don't know if it's just me or the game but the steering controls seem very hard to use.it is almost impossible to make turns in a vehicle when you carjack it. And the vehicles seem a little slow. If you improve on vehicle steering controls this would be appreciated
- $4.99
- Category: Games
- Released: May 25, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 411 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Coffee Stain Studios AB
- ©2017 Coffee Stain Studios AB • All rights reserved
Compatibility: Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.