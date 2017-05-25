iTunes

View More by This Developer

Description

** IMPORTANT - SUPPORTED DEVICES **
iPhone 4S, iPad 2, iPod Touch 5 or better

Goat Simulator: Payday is the most criminally realistic goat simulation yet! Starring 4 new main thugs - A flying flamingo, a wheelchairing dolphin, a spitting camel and a goat that’s just really handsome.

Use PRANKNET © to find your new crew some smash & grab heists, then blast away your stolen cash on different things. Mostly masks. Okay only masks.

Dodge the police by stealing and driving other people’s cars, because it’s too expensive to buy your own.

KEY FEATURES
* FOUR AWESOME NEW MAIN GOATS, seriously these guys are like they’re from an Al Pancake movie.
* One can fly and control people's brains, another can climb any surface with a wheelchair and a third can spit water that it stores in it’s back. Disgusting.
* PRANKNET - a database filled with stupid “jobs” for your crew to do. But who cares. They pay well.
* Buy masks to disguise your identity so that the police won’t catch you. Or just to look cool.
* There are like 14 new mutators to unlock. I’m not even kidding. So many.
* Did I say that you can steal and drive cars?

Goat Simulator PAYDAY Support

Customer Reviews

Tons of fun for $4.99

I enjoy this game and so does my child we have fun and get to enjoy time laughing together playing these goat games

Goat Simulator GTA

This game is like GTA, but of course, with goats. I know this is a just a port of a DLC, but I really think you guys should make it so there is car customization. I think this would be really cool! You could be able to upgrade performance, change color, rims, and other stuff. Also, PLEASE IMPROVE THE CRAPPY DRIVING CONTROLS!! THEY STINK! Other than the crap controls, I give this game a 10/10.

Great game but needs steering controls like gta

This is another great hit from coffee stain studios.but I don't know if it's just me or the game but the steering controls seem very hard to use.it is almost impossible to make turns in a vehicle when you carjack it. And the vehicles seem a little slow. If you improve on vehicle steering controls this would be appreciated

Goat Simulator PAYDAY
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • $4.99
  • Category: Games
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 411 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • ©2017 Coffee Stain Studios AB • All rights reserved
Rated 12+ for the following:
  • Infrequent/Mild Cartoon or Fantasy Violence
  • Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References
  • Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor

Compatibility: Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

Current Version:

