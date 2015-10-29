GoKid Carpool Organizer 4+
Ride with families you trust
GoKid Corp.
- Free
- Offers In-App Purchases
Description
Save time. Carpool with families you trust.
GoKid is a complete carpool tool for schools, teams, and active families, helping parents to carpool with families they know and trust.
With GoKid, kids carpooling is simple. The app includes automated invitations, schedules, notifications, route optimization, maps, reminders, and family profiles. No more long chains of emails and texts – simplify your life by having all your carpool info in one place. Easily set up carpools for your kids with friends, families and neighbors who you know and trust.
How it works:
Parents set up kids’ carpool schedules and then invite other trusted families to share the rides. GoKid puts all the information in one place—who is driving, which kids are coming, event location, time and date, and drop-off and pickup locations.
Our kids transportation app also keeps you on track with reminders when it’s your turn to drive and notifications of schedule changes.
Use GoKid to carpool to school, carpool to sports activities, carpool to parties, and more!
In addition to the standard features that are available to all users, there is also the GoKid Pro subscription service that comes with iOS Calendars integration, enhanced notification options, and many more powerful features planned for future updates of the application. Please see below for details regarding these services:
• All subscriptions are auto-renewing
• Choose between monthly billing at $4.99/mo or yearly billing at $49.99/yr
• Your subscription will be charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase and will automatically renew (at the duration selected) unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current period
• Current subscription may not be cancelled during the active subscription period; however, you can manage your subscription and/or turn off auto-renewal by visiting your iTunes Account Settings after purchase
• See our data use and privacy policy here: https://www.gokid.mobi/data-use-and-privacy-policy/
• See our terms of service here: https://www.gokid.mobi/terms-of-service/
What's New
Version 3.1.3
- Bug fixes and performance improvements
Customer Reviews
Pretty Good... still some kinks
YoMommaOfFour
I’ve been using this app for 4 months now. It works pretty well and I’d recommend it to others. I’m giving it a 4 for a few reasons... it logs you out of the app and then you don’t get reminder notifications. The organizer of a carpool cannot remove one child who no longer participates; you have to either talk the uninterested/non-participating parent to take the time to log in and do it, or you have to delete the entire carpool and start all over because of that one child. It just shouldn’t be that way. Set up is also a bit cumbersome adding to the headache. Would be great if we could see where our drivers are, but I believe that functionality is forthcoming. All in all, it does its job. I just think there’s quite a bit of room for improvement. Considering there aren’t many carpool apps for children, GoKid has the opportunity to seriously corner the market and get way ahead if they will just make improvements like the ones I listed above.
Makes my life so much easier
Annleh
No more texting and calling to checking on who’s driving and who’s kid is joining my carpools. The app really solves it all and with 3 kids, l do not know who I even did it before!? I love it! And it is so easy to use, and I just invite my friends to join the carpools I create. And different from other carpools apps, it is safe, I only drive with parents I decide to invite.
Needs improvements
ZimmMama
I love the idea of this app however it's cumbersome to enter data. I'd like to be able to select email addresses from previously entered addresses instead of allowing access to contacts. Also need to expand repeat options for things such as every 2 weeks, monthly, etc.
