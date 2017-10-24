Introducing Gooba, a new planet to take notes with a device.



Gooba is a new, simple and powerful project to take notes. It was designed and studied for months to ensure a simple service for all. From now on, just take a few seconds to get a note, thanks to the simple interface and quick actions available in the app.



Gooba, for now, is available for all Apple ecosystem:

- iOS app: you can download the app for your iPhone and iPad immediately

- watchOS app: it coming this summer

- macOS app: it coming in 2019



It's a service that will improve more and more. Our goal is to make Gooba complete with every feature, for free. We are already working on some fantastic features!



That's why you should choose Gooba:



- EASY UI.



- QUICK ACTIONS: With Gooba everything is faster. Add, modify and delete your notes is easy and fast, thanks to the quick actions available in the app.



- CROSS-PLATFORM: With Gooba write once and read on all your devices. With Cloud technology, your notes will be stored on our servers. Just log in with your Gooba account on another iOS device to find all your notes.



In 2019 Gooba will have a web version and we are working on apps for other platforms.



- APPLE WATCH: Gooba will be available for Apple Watch this summer. From now on you will have the shopping list on your wrist!



In addition, for common users it will be FREE FOREVER and with all updates and features. While for companies there will be a dedicated plan (in 2019).



Are you ready to write? Download Gooba for iOS now!



Discover more about our project on http://goobapp.me.







We ask you to have patience: Gooba is a project that is still lacking in functionality and stability. It's a free project, development is slower than other services.