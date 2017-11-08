Introducing the first-of-its kind Goods Unite Us app! Now you can easily find out the political leanings of thousands of brands and companies!



Just download our app, enter a company or brand name, and we'll tell you what we know about the donations made by the organization and its senior employees. Our results include the aggregate political leaning of the company, the relevant parent company (if any), and their senior employees. To make your life easier, we’ve also given each brand and company our proprietary overall Goods Score and included a Score Breakdown with additional detail.



Corporations earn profits off of your everyday purchases—and some of those profits are donated to politicians and causes you might not agree with. In other words, you are almost certainly inadvertently donating to politicians and PACs you might not agree with when you buy everyday things.



The Goods Unite Us app fixes this problem for you!



What we are:



Our app is about bringing more accountability and transparency to our political process. According to Congress and our Supreme Court, corporations are people. We hope that if enough citizens use our app when deciding what to purchase, more corporations will be incentivized to get out of politics. We see this as a way to give real people a louder voice.



Vetting:



Our team has spent thousands of hours vetting companies’ political expenditures with the tools available to us, and we’ll continue refining our data to ensure our results are as accurate as possible. So far, we've focused on organizations’ spending in federal elections, and our next step will be to vet state expenditures. The data in our app is current as of November 2017 (but look for updates to our app, which will also update the data).



Our Pledge:



We pledge to donate half of our profits to progressive politicians, PACs, and non-profits. At the end of every year, we will publish the recipients of our donations on our website.