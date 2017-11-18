Description

GoWithKid helps you to find good places to go with kids. Discover playgrounds, zoos or parks!



Imagine you are walking with your kids in an unknown city and your kids are tired. You don't know whether there are playgrounds, parks or cafes with a kids' corner in this neighborhood.



At this moment you can open GoWithKid and instantly see places near your location.



If there are a lot of places around you on the map, you can choose each of them and see photos or street view of this place. It will help you to make a decision where to go with your kids and you will know what to expect.



If you want to discover definite places, you can use filters.