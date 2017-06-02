iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Gramophone - Connect with memories through music by NJ, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

Gramophone - Connect with memories through music

By NJ

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

Connect a loved one with lost memories through personalized playlists.

Music has been widely recognized to have a therapeutic effect on Alzheimer's patients. Several scientific studies indicate that when patients are exposed to music they used to love, especially between the ages of 13 to 25, this reduces stress, anxiety, and can even improve recall of personal history.

Gramophone simplifies the process of finding the right music to play for your loved one. Simply log in with Spotify, enter your loved one's date of birth, and a playlist of memorable songs is instantly generated.

Gramophone - Connect with memories through music Support

What's New in Version 1.1

Various bug fixes and some user experience improvements.

iPhone Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4

Customers Also Bought

Gramophone - Connect with memories through music
View in iTunes
  • Free
  • Category: Health & Fitness
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.1
  • Size: 19.8 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Invisible Pixel
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.