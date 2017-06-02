Gramophone - Connect with memories through music
By NJ
Connect a loved one with lost memories through personalized playlists.
Music has been widely recognized to have a therapeutic effect on Alzheimer's patients. Several scientific studies indicate that when patients are exposed to music they used to love, especially between the ages of 13 to 25, this reduces stress, anxiety, and can even improve recall of personal history.
Gramophone simplifies the process of finding the right music to play for your loved one. Simply log in with Spotify, enter your loved one's date of birth, and a playlist of memorable songs is instantly generated.
Various bug fixes and some user experience improvements.
