Description

Gratitude brightens your day with mantras to keep you grateful... and it's scientifically proven!



Did you know that practicing gratitude can:

• Increase optimism

• reduces materialism

• increase your self-esteem

• improve your sleep



Sometimes being reminded of what we already have in life is enough to improve things with our friends and family, careers, and personal relationships.



To get started just select your mantras. 'Gratitude' will then keep you grateful with reminders throughout the day. Whenever you need a boost just open the app to see your chosen mantras instantly scroll through, or view a random reminder.



'Gratitude' gives you:

• Randomly timed gratitude reminders throughout your day

• Stunning photo backgrounds for each reminder

• Twenty-four mantras to choose from!

• Control over when you are reminded

• The choice of how often you are reminded



You can also:

• Create your own custom reminders

• Choose your own photos from the camera roll!



"Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance." Eckhart Tolle