Gratitude Reminders for optimism and happiness
By Richard East
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
Gratitude brightens your day with mantras to keep you grateful... and it's scientifically proven!
Did you know that practicing gratitude can:
• Increase optimism
• reduces materialism
• increase your self-esteem
• improve your sleep
Sometimes being reminded of what we already have in life is enough to improve things with our friends and family, careers, and personal relationships.
To get started just select your mantras. 'Gratitude' will then keep you grateful with reminders throughout the day. Whenever you need a boost just open the app to see your chosen mantras instantly scroll through, or view a random reminder.
'Gratitude' gives you:
• Randomly timed gratitude reminders throughout your day
• Stunning photo backgrounds for each reminder
• Twenty-four mantras to choose from!
• Control over when you are reminded
• The choice of how often you are reminded
You can also:
• Create your own custom reminders
• Choose your own photos from the camera roll!
"Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance." Eckhart Tolle
What's New in Version 1.2
Bug Fixes
iPhone Screenshots
Customers Also Bought
- Free
- Category: Lifestyle
- Updated: May 09, 2017
- Version: 1.2
- Size: 56.3 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Richard East
- © Richard East
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Top In-App Purchases
- Gratitude Upgrade$4.99