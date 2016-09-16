Gravity Lights
By Kristopher Hamoud
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
A simple, addictive, one touch game where you have to change gravity in order to keep the ball of light alive.
Customer Reviews
Thank you
This is the kind of game I'm looking for. It's extremely challenging, and now that I am in heaven, I have plenty of time to practice and perfect my skills.
I see that dic out, thank you.
So addicting but so frustrating
Not since the original flappy bird have I felt so worthless at a game I just can't put down
This game is great!
Great game! Cant wait to see it evolve!
- Free
- Category: Games
- Released: Sep 16, 2016
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 55.8 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Kristopher Hamoud
- © Kris Hamoud
Compatibility: Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.