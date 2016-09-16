iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Gravity Lights by Kristopher Hamoud, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

Gravity Lights

By Kristopher Hamoud

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

A simple, addictive, one touch game where you have to change gravity in order to keep the ball of light alive.

Gravity Lights Support

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 5

Customer Reviews

Thank you

This is the kind of game I'm looking for. It's extremely challenging, and now that I am in heaven, I have plenty of time to practice and perfect my skills.

I see that dic out, thank you.

So addicting but so frustrating

Not since the original flappy bird have I felt so worthless at a game I just can't put down

This game is great!

Great game! Cant wait to see it evolve!

Customers Also Bought

Gravity Lights
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Games
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 55.8 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Kris Hamoud
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

Current Version:

More by Kristopher Hamoud