Description

The best way to make or break a habit is through repetition. This app will make you type out your goals every day and make certain that you won't forget them.



Humans remember things better when they write them down. Writing something down every day will ingrain it into your brain and subconscious. The first step to making or breaking a habit setting your intention. Actively interacting with it every day can help keep it at the front of your mind and achieve real progress.



The app can notify you every day at a specific time to set your intentions if you want to incorporate your goal setting into your routine.



Moreover, you can track your progress through the app. After setting your intention, the app will allow you to input how you feel about that goal. Then, you can see a graph that will display your feelings over time about that goal. You can use this however you please to motivate yourself.



Lastly, the app is well designed, minimalist, and you can even enable affirmative sound effects to reward you for typing out your goals.