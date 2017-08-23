iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Great Day - Change Your Habits by Adam Barr-Neuwirth, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

Great Day - Change Your Habits

By Adam Barr-Neuwirth

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

The best way to make or break a habit is through repetition. This app will make you type out your goals every day and make certain that you won't forget them.

Humans remember things better when they write them down. Writing something down every day will ingrain it into your brain and subconscious. The first step to making or breaking a habit setting your intention. Actively interacting with it every day can help keep it at the front of your mind and achieve real progress.

The app can notify you every day at a specific time to set your intentions if you want to incorporate your goal setting into your routine.

Moreover, you can track your progress through the app. After setting your intention, the app will allow you to input how you feel about that goal. Then, you can see a graph that will display your feelings over time about that goal. You can use this however you please to motivate yourself.

Lastly, the app is well designed, minimalist, and you can even enable affirmative sound effects to reward you for typing out your goals.

Great Day - Change Your Habits Support

iPhone Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
Great Day - Change Your Habits
View in iTunes
  • Free
  • Category: Productivity
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 27.5 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Adam Barr-Neuwirth
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.