Intro:

Most quit smoking apps don't actually help you cure your cravings when you're desperate for a cigarette. And you can forget hypnotherapy. Breathing and Meditation is where all the science is at. Smoking is fundamentally a facilitated breathing exercise. Just as we breathe to feel calm, think clear, and release positive hormones, substituting your cigarettes with simple breathing exercises helps to cure cravings, and ultimately quit.



How:

Just by breathing as you would when you smoke, you can trick your brain into thinking it is smoking. A good way to begin is to breathe with pursed lips to imitate how you smoke. Placing your thumb or finger on the circle as you breathe will help to reestablish bad smoking habits every time you breathe.



Add on the home screen to set goals, motivation or achievements. Each time you load the app you will be greeted by whatever you have chosen to write. It helps to give you an understanding of what you were thinking at another time. Self-awareness is extremely important in quitting smoking for good.