Green Tomates Time Management helps you to improve your productivity using one of the most effective management method in personal or pair working environments.



The app is highly configurable in aspects like time for breaks or tasks, notifications, task series, all of it in a beautiful and detailed interface.



We say Hi! to Touch Bar

Proud to announce Green Tomates Time Management adds support to Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro.



International.

We speak english and Español también.



Inside Green Tomates Time Management you will find...

+ Reports to compare your productivity

+ Beautiful graphs to check your progress in a blink of an eye

+ Customize task time

+ Customize short and long break time

+ Choose to play a sound or not when a break or a task has finished

+ Set how many tasks are a Work Serie

+ The task timer can be paused/resumed/reseted

+ Session and Goal counters can be reseted



Red Tomates Time Management includes...

+ Reports: Week, Month, Custom Period and by Task

+ Unlimited task time information

+ 7 days application & website tracking information



Thanks to our users for his emails and tweets with his comments and suggestions. Your feedback is very important for us. Send your comments to...



tomates [at] desappstre [dot] com

@getpomodoroapp at twitter



We put a lot of effort on this new version.