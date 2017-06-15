Growing Startup
By Jeffrey Manu
Description
Step by step system used by entrepreneurs to grow their businesses faster by attracting paying customers.
Discover how to:
1. Attract highly qualified leads
2. Convert leads into customers
3. Grow and scale your startup
Secure: Your strategy and plans are saved on your device and not shared with the publisher or 3rd party affiliates.
Private: Share your strategy with your team at the tap of a icon.
Join thousands of entrepreneurs and startup founders starting and growing their startups without stress or overwhelm..
Features:
Plan your strategy
Craft your product & feature launches
Set up your marketing funnels
Deploy revenue generating campaigns
Share with colleagues and other founders
What's New in Version 1.02
Minor Improvements
