GSDmoji German Shepherd emojis

By iCandy Games

Description

The top German shepherd emoji and sticker app for German Shepherd lovers worldwide.
33% off - Special introductory price!
GSDmoji offers 40 high quality, German Shepherd emojis with the most wonderful and expressive moods!

Express your love for the breed with these colorful and stunning stickers, created by a professional cartoon artist! View and send them via SMS text, and in any social media application as photos. Made by a GSD lovers for GSD lovers. ( I have 3 fur babies myself )

Features:
* 40 wonderfully crafted GermanShepherd stickers!
* Designed by a professional cartoon artist
* iMessage Sticker Support
* Quick & simple installation
* Works in Facebook & other social media apps
* Use on both iPhone & iPad

Show your German Shepherd pride and love for the breed.
Download and start having fun with them today!

GSDmoji German Shepherd emojis Support

Customer Reviews

Best German shepherd emoji app

This is by far, the highest quality German shepherd emoji and sticker app available on iTunes. It also allows you to download all the images so you can use in Facebook and other social media. Very cool!

Fantatic

Oh my god I have been waiting for this app. The art is amazing and the expression are so cute. As a German shepherd lover I will recommend it to all GSD lovers.

GSDmoji German Shepherd emojis
  $1.99
  Category: Entertainment
  Released:
  Version: 1.0
  Size: 40.8 MB
  Language: English
  © 2017 iCandy Games Inc
