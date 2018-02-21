Tracking your Workouts just got fun.



Introducing Gyminize, the only workout tracker you need. Designed for and inspired by iOS.



● Create your own workout plans in no time: Decide how many exercises you want to include, how many sets, select a rest time and that’s it.



● Track your workouts with ease: Gyminize lets you track your workouts and offers a user friendly, intuitive design.



● Smart rest timer: Whenever your rest time is up, Gyminize will notify you with a sound - so that you can focus on your workout, not on your phone!



● Exercises: Gyminize comes equipped with over 60 pre-installed exercises, but you can easily add your own. It also has support for multiple exercise types, such as duration based exercises like planks or repetition based exercises like mountain climbers.



● Progress photos: Sometimes, the number on your scale just does not cut it. Take photos of yourself to see your progress as you start looking better!



● Customisable feed: Personalise your feed to however you want to see it! Add, or remove statistics, measurements, or widgets.



● Track measurements: Keep track of your weight, arm circumference or chest circumference.



● Statistics: View statistics about your progress. You can view your total time spent lifting weights, total weight lifted and much more.



● Achievements: Stay motivated during your workout by unlocking achievements! They can be unlocked by completing simple tasks like completing your first workout, or more challenging ones, like completing 100 Workouts.



Some of these Features require Gyminize Premium.



Subscription prices are as follows:



● Monthly Subscription: 2,99$ / Month

● Yearly Subscription: 23,99$ / Year



(prices may vary depending on your region)



Payment will be charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase.





Privacy Policy: http://www.gyminize.com/privacy

Terms of Use: http://www.gyminize.com/terms

Support: https://www.twitter.com/gyminize