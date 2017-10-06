Habitify - Habit Tracker
By VU TIEP
Description
Habitify is the best, free modern habit tracker app that will let you organize your schedule and provide you with the motivation you need to have a productive day. Habitify also makes your life easier by showing you helpful statistics and awesome graphs to keep track of your daily habits.
Why do you need to download and install Habitify instead of other to-do list apps?
EASY
• Habitify’s interface is super easy to use. We guarantee that you will be able to list all your tasks quickly and efficiently!
• You will also be able to create your daily schedule, to-do list, and travel lists anywhere at any time.
• Access Habitify easily though your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Today Widget!
AUTOMATIC HABITS TRACKER
• You can easily track your daily habits with our app. The best thing is - you will get encouraging notifications and cool badges every time you accomplish your habits. This will help you focus on reaching your goals!
• Automate your tracking through Habitify. By syncing your Apple Health data, you can simplify tracking and analyze your data effortlessly!
SMART REMINDER
• We know that sometimes you’ll forget to wash the dishes or feed the fish. We also know that some tasks are too important and need your complete attention. With Habitify, you’ll never need to worry about chores, habits, or tasks again. Our smart notifications system will notify you when you need to complete your goals.
POWERFUL STATISTIC
• Get detailed statistics and graphs about your progress in Habitify.
SECURED
• Protect your habit list with TouchID or passcode. You don't need to worry about any information you provide - no one can steal or read your habits.
Your life is hectic. Get organized and productive with Habitify!
Website: https://habitify.me/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/habitify/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Habitifyapp
What's New in Version 3.1
- Added Archive function, let you store your completed habit without deleting them from the app.
- Added 1Password Integration, sign in with your account never been faster.
- Added a 3D Touch shortcut of creating a new habit.
- Export data has been updated, now you can export it locally to save to Files, Dropbox or other services. No need to wait for an email from us anymore.
- A lot of bug fixes and improvements.
Thank you all so much for your continued support! If you enjoy this update, we would love if you left a review. As always you can reach us at contact@habitify.me.
Perfect except for one missing feature...
The only thing this is missing from being the best habit tracker (and I’ve tried them all) is the ability to add a note to daily goals. For instance on momentum for my “excercise” goal each day I would make a note of what muscle group I did that day such as chest/tris or back/bis. Really helped me keep track of a routine. Other than that it is easy to use, looks great, available iPad version is clutch, and provides useful statistics.
Good, but doesn’t remind for multiple times
The app is a great concept but even though it allows you to set multiple times per day for the same habit, it doesn’t allow you to complete the habit for each time.
Good but need skip feature
It works great for iPhone and iPad with sync.
However it would be much better if I could skip a habit.
