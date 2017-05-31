Halide
By Chroma Noir LLC
Description
Halide is a groundbreaking camera app for deliberate and thoughtful photography. With high-end tools and beautiful details, Halide is your go-to camera when you want to really take a photo rather than a quick snapshot.
Use gestures in Halide’s to change exposure and manual focus. Customize controls to adapt the app to your needs. Halide’s professional tools include focus peaking, a detailed histogram, adaptive level grid, and RAW support.
Features:
- Beautiful, intuitive gesture-based interface
- Focus peaking and powerful manual focus*
- Full manual controls including exposure, ISO and white balance
- Live histogram for perfect exposure*
- Captures RAW or JPG for the best quality shots*
- Grid overlay with built-in level
- Quick-review of your last few shots
Intelligent automatic and manual mode
*Histogram, Focus Peaking and RAW require iPhone 6S or later.
What's New in Version 1.0.1
Thank you for downloading Halide and supporting our small two man operation! We're listening to all your feedback, and we're excited for what's ahead.
In the mean time, we're releasing this quick update to fix a few crashes. We're sorry if you were affected.
Thanks again for using Halide and do keep sending us more feedback and any bugs you find!
iPhone Screenshots
- $2.99
- Category: Photo & Video
- Updated: May 31, 2017
- Version: 1.0.1
- Size: 21.0 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Chroma Noir LLC
- © 2017 Chroma Noir LLC
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.