Hark News
By Sara Du
Description
Why do I need Hark?
- You're driving and the radio/podcast doesn't have the stuff you want to listen to.
- You don't have time to read articles on your computer.
- You don't want to read articles on your phone since it hurts your eyes.
- You're lazy and want someone to read the paper while you do other things.
What does Hark do?
You paste in the link to your article and Hark converts it into an audio file that you can play offline. It's that simple.
Have any questions, problems, or feedback? Send an email to hi@saradu.com and you'll hear back in 24 hours.
- $0.99
- Category: Productivity
- Released: Jan 05, 2018
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 26.3 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Sara Du
- © 2018 Sara Du
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.