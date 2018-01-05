iTunes

Hark News

By Sara Du

Description

Why do I need Hark?
- You're driving and the radio/podcast doesn't have the stuff you want to listen to.
- You don't have time to read articles on your computer.
- You don't want to read articles on your phone since it hurts your eyes.
- You're lazy and want someone to read the paper while you do other things.

What does Hark do?
You paste in the link to your article and Hark converts it into an audio file that you can play offline. It's that simple.

Have any questions, problems, or feedback? Send an email to hi@saradu.com and you'll hear back in 24 hours.

