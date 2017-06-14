Headspace
By Headspace meditation limited
Get the most out of your day with the Headspace app. We’ll help you perform at your best through the life-changing skills of meditation and mindfulness.
With the free Basics pack, Headspace teaches you the essentials of living a healthier, happier life. If you enjoy the Basics, then it’s time to subscribe. Once you do, you’ll have access to hundreds of meditations on everything from stress and anxiety to sleep and focus.
There are packs to help you build healthier relationships with the people you love, SOS sessions to help you find a place of calm and relaxation during meltdown moments and even Headspace for Sport packs to keep your mind fit whether you’re shooting hoops, powerlifting or racing for the finish line.
All you need to do is download the app and sign up. Then just sit back, relax and breathe.
SUBSCRIPTION PRICING AND TERMS
Headspace offers two auto-renewing subscription options:
$12.99 per month
$94.99 per year
These prices are for United States customers. Pricing in other countries may vary and actual charges may be converted to your local currency depending on the country of residence.
Your Headspace subscription will automatically renew at the end of each term and your credit card will be charged through your iTunes account. You can turn off auto-renew at any time from your iTunes account settings but refunds will not be provided for any unused portion of the term.
Headspace also offers a Forever subscription which is paid for by a one-off upfront payment of $399.99 with unlimited access to the Headspace Collection forever.
Read more about our terms and conditions here -
http://www.headspace.com/terms-and-conditions
Read more about our privacy policy here -
https://www.headspace.com/privacy-policy
What's New in Version 3.0.0
Using feedback from users all over the world, we’ve redesigned the Headspace experience.
New features:
● A brand new design
● Super-short minis that can fit into any schedule
● A personalized timeline on your profile
● The ability to do multiple packs at once without resetting your progress
● More animations to guide you on your Headspace journey
And don’t worry, we saved all your information so you won’t lose your stats or your run streak.
If you run into any troubles, please email us at help@headspace.com
