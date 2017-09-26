Easy to use and responsive customer service

McKdaddy2

I’ve enjoyed working out utilizing a couple of Garmin devices for about 4 years. My wife got me an Apple Watch 3 recently, which I’ve enjoyed, but was disappointed that I couldn’t see my workout data on Garmin Connect (GC) as it would not sync over automatically from my AW3 to GC. So I found myself using the Garmin devices for working out and the AW3 for the rest of my day.....not really utilizing the AW3 as much as I’d like.I read a review of HealthFit online and how it can aid in transferring files to GC in an easy manner. I reached out to the developer of HealthFit as to how I would move AW3 workouts to GC. First, she responded back soooo quickly, even though I told her in my initial message that would not be necessary. Second, she provided step-by-step, easy to follow instructions, going so far as to include some pictures to help with the instructions! So helpful! I’m a fan!This app now has me using my AW3 to its fullest potential (or at least as I want to fully use it).