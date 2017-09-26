HealthFit 4+
Export your workouts
Stephane Lizeray
- #73 in Health & Fitness
- $1.99
Description
HealthFit exports your workouts from Apple Watch as FIT files, a popular open format supported by all the major fitness platforms, such as Garmin Connect, Strava, TrainingPeaks, Final Surge, Selfloop, Smashrun,RunKeeper...
HealthFit also syncs the resting data, Heart Rate Variability (HRV), Resting Heart Rate (RHR) and Sleep to the popular fitness platforms.
FEATURES:
• Export your workouts into your HealthFit folder on iCloud Drive or on Dropbox
• Send your workouts by email
• Upload your workouts directly to Strava, TrainingPeaks, Final Surge, Selfloops, Smashrun, SportTracks.
HealthFit will export all the available workout data:
• Lengths and Automatic sets for the Lap Swimming workouts
• Segments (laps, splits)
• Heart Rate
• GPS routes
• Swimming cadence (strokes per minute)
• Running cadence (steps per minute)
• HealthFit is the only app to create comprehensive FIT files for pool swimming workout.
• Sync directly, depending on the fitness platform, your Resting Heart Rate (RHR), Heart Rate Variability (HRV) data, Sleep Analysis, Steps count and Active Calories from Apple Watch to Final Surge, SelfLoops, SportTracks and TrainingPeaks. HRV is the best non-invasive measure of the Autonomic Nervous System, the main controller of health and performance functions.
• Filter your workouts by HealthKit sources and workout types.
The app needs your permission to read data from the Health app in order to export your workouts. In addition to Apple Watch workouts, the app can also export workouts from other sources that have been imported in the Health app.
What's New
Version 2.0.5
Thanks for using HealthFit. To make our app better, we bring updates to the App Store regularly.
Feedback is always welcome. Please message us inside the app, or email healthfit@altifondo.com with any issues or suggestions.
Customer Reviews
Easy to use and responsive customer service
McKdaddy2
I’ve enjoyed working out utilizing a couple of Garmin devices for about 4 years. My wife got me an Apple Watch 3 recently, which I’ve enjoyed, but was disappointed that I couldn’t see my workout data on Garmin Connect (GC) as it would not sync over automatically from my AW3 to GC. So I found myself using the Garmin devices for working out and the AW3 for the rest of my day.....not really utilizing the AW3 as much as I’d like.
I read a review of HealthFit online and how it can aid in transferring files to GC in an easy manner. I reached out to the developer of HealthFit as to how I would move AW3 workouts to GC. First, she responded back soooo quickly, even though I told her in my initial message that would not be necessary. Second, she provided step-by-step, easy to follow instructions, going so far as to include some pictures to help with the instructions! So helpful! I’m a fan!
This app now has me using my AW3 to its fullest potential (or at least as I want to fully use it).
Finally! The HOLY GRAIL!
ÜberEclectic
I was excited to take my Apple Watch Series 3 on a run without my phone only to be disappointed that there was no built-in way to export the activity in to any of the various fitness tracking sites that I use.
FINALLY, the problem is solved by HealthFit! I can now not only run without my phone, but I can ALSO export my activities as FIT files to all the different tracking sites I use! Woot!
HealthFit allows way more flexibility than any single fitness tracking app, because it can export directly to several different fitness sites and/or save to FIT files in iCloud, Drop Box, or as an e-mail attachment. It’s EXCELLENT!
Exactly as advertised
StephenAT
Does exactly what it claims, and does it perfectly. Even swim workouts are dead on, something which is not the case with RunGap or Swim Exporter (at least the current versions). I’d love to see direct upload to Strava, but since that’s not claimed as a feature, I’ve no right to complain about its absence.
