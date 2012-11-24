HER lesbian dating & queer app 17+
Description
HER is here for queer womxn.
We create friendships and community for those who identify. From lesbian, to bisexual, to curious and queer. The femmes, the bois, the thems, theys, and zies.
With over 3 millions users in 55 countries, we’re the biggest, baddest, and boldest space for queer womxn. Come join us to meet your person, whoever they might be.
Community: As the largest platform for queer womxn, HER has communities for every identity. From Queer Womxn of Color, to Mindfulness and Wellbeing, to News and Entertainment, on HER you can connect around what’s important to you.
Events: We have all the LGBTQ+ event listings in your area so you can go bold and do the whole human contact thing.
Dating: With more queer womxn than any other platform, HER lets you view profiles to send likes and get chatting. Join HER to meet the one for you.
Premium: You can do everything you need to see profiles and meet people on HER for free. But if you want to upgrade your experience, get more control over your app, connect more deeply with others like you, then HER Premium is for you.
HER has multiple subscription options to choose from, starting as low as $9.99 USD per month.
1 month: $9.99 and $14.99 USD
6 months: $ 44.99 and $59.99 USD
12 months: $89.99 and $59.99 USD
If you choose to purchase Her Premium, payment will be charged to your iTunes account.
Your account will be charged for renewal within 24 hours prior to the end of the current 30, 180 or 365 day subscription period.
Auto-renewal may be turned off at any time by going to your settings in the iTunes Store after purchase and must be turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current subscription period to take effect.
Current Her Premium subscription price starts at $9.99 USD/month and are listed in full above. Prices are in U.S. dollars, may vary in countries other than the U.S. and are subject to change without notice.
No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during the active subscription period.
If you don’t choose to purchase Her Premium, you can simply continue using Her for free.
More details on Her Premium can be found at:
http://weareher.com/terms
http://weareher.com/privacy
What's New
Version 5.42
It’s HER Time: Be yourself, find her. New look, new communities. HER for you.
Ratings and Reviews
It used to be okay but not really anymore
Tyypping
I remember that this app had a very good review back in the day. I downloaded it and used for years. However, when I first used it I was in a city where this app was not popular so when I moved to US I was very glad that I will be able to use the full function. I made only a few friends but I have never met them. And there was a time that this app is very lagging and quit itself. Lots of girls here are ghosting. Some will respond to you and then never again... like they have not received your message. The algorithm seems odd now and I see only the same faces again and again. Either it is because the lag of new users or their program is not functional anymore, this is not a good sign. I moved to Bumble and made more friends and actually had a chance to go out with girls. However, I want to point out that this app made especially for lesbian and bi girl so personally, I think, girls here seem rigid gay for me while in Bumble ... they are more like experimenting bi-curious ladies. I hope the developer will come up with some strategy to improve their app or else soon enough this app will be a rubbish like many other gay girl apps we have.
Not the worst but not the greatest
Opalescent-Tides
I'll start off by saying that in comparison to other things like tinder or meetme, her is a pretty refreshing change that makes it easier to find other girls in the LGBT community to talk to. That said, there are things that could be GREATLY improved. For one, the fact that you are required to get premium in order to do just about anything on the app -which is vastly overpriced might I add- short of seeing a couple girls closest to your current location and chatting on the "global feed" is aggravating at best. Oh top of that, you're limited to only seeing pictures of people and basing your interest off that alone unless they decided to use one of those cramped text boxes to write a bit about themselves which hardly anyone does due to the format being so hard to get through unless you only write a sentence or two. There NEEDS to be a biography option that's in a clear, wide format that's upfront and easy for people to read. You can only base so much off of a person's picture.
Sos
emvrtz
First, I want to address a conflict I am having. I accepted the temporary 7 day free trial and it said I would automatically be charged after the 7 days... anyway it’s been passed that and I want to cancel my subscription. I’ve tried looking for the “cancel subscription” EVERYWHERE but see it NO WHERE. ?????? I’ve tried following the steps given to cancel but nothing.. I haven’t cancelled anything so I’m worried I’m still going to be charged and I just don’t want this app anymore. PLEASE HELP — leading to my review, this app was great at the beginning. It was something new and fun but then I started getting bored of it. The people I tried talking to were cool for a second but NO ONE has ever wanted to actually meet up or anything. The closest I got to meeting someone was with ONE person who I ended up not meeting. I feel like I get more luck with tinder than I do Her, and that’s heartbreaking because I had high hopes of being in a “my” community. Overall, it’s fun at first but it’s at the point where I’m wasting my time looking at my phone instead of looking at people in front of me.
- Bloomer Inc
- 124.6 MB
- Lifestyle
- Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- English, French
- You must be at least 17 years old to download this app.
- Infrequent/Mild Sexual Content and Nudity
- Frequent/Intense Mature/Suggestive Themes
- © Bloomer Inc. 2015
- Free
- Her Premium $14.99
- Her Premium $14.99
- Her Premium $13.99
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.