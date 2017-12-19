iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app HeroShot by Paul Colton Photography, LLC, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

HeroShot

By Paul Colton Photography, LLC

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

Portrait Depth Effect for any iPhone.

HeroShot is a new kind of smart camera app that enables you to take portrait "depth effect" photos with beautiful, blurred backgrounds automatically and instantly. Whether it's a selfie or a portrait of a friend, HeroShot uses advanced A.I. and machine learning to give you the very best picture possible! This app is designed for iOS 11 on iPhone 6, SE, and later (and iPad) and works well with latest iPhone X.

There's also a Photos app extension that allows you to apply the HeroShot portrait effect to any existing portrait photo you may have in your camera roll!

Paul Colton Photography, LLC Web SiteHeroShot Support

What's New in Version 1.0.5

Bug fix for crashing on older phones.

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 5

Customer Reviews

Need more functions

We need more functions

- 1:1
- mirror mode
- beautiful effects
- blur tools

Nice app.

Customers Also Bought

HeroShot
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Photo & Video
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.0.5
  • Size: 46.8 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Paul Colton Photography, LLC
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

Current Version:
All Versions: