HeroShot
By Paul Colton Photography, LLC
Description
Portrait Depth Effect for any iPhone.
HeroShot is a new kind of smart camera app that enables you to take portrait "depth effect" photos with beautiful, blurred backgrounds automatically and instantly. Whether it's a selfie or a portrait of a friend, HeroShot uses advanced A.I. and machine learning to give you the very best picture possible! This app is designed for iOS 11 on iPhone 6, SE, and later (and iPad) and works well with latest iPhone X.
There's also a Photos app extension that allows you to apply the HeroShot portrait effect to any existing portrait photo you may have in your camera roll!
What's New in Version 1.0.5
Bug fix for crashing on older phones.
Customer Reviews
Need more functions
We need more functions
- 1:1
- mirror mode
- beautiful effects
- blur tools
Nice app.
