Hexa Drive
By Oak Games Inc.
This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.
Description
Take a ride through the Hexa World in this action-packed endless runner. Join Buddy and his friends for the adventure. Drive as fast as you can.
Test your reflexes while navigating through four seasons, overcome an endless rush of obstacles and collect fruit to level up boosters.
Get more rewards the more you play. Complete unique tasks, collect your rewards and unlock Buddy’s friends.
Switch to the Augmented Reality mode and race through your room, through the fields, through the parks. Enjoy the new technology!
How far can you drive?
Hexa Drive Features
-Different unlockable characters like Cabby, Rusty, Chubby.
-Upgradable boosters to reach further and score higher.
-In game mini-missions.
-Simple, intuitive and reversible controls so you can choose what comes natural to you.
-Fun, endless game play.
-Organic environments.
-Game Center Leaderboards and Achievements.
-Colorful, vivid, HD optimized graphics for retina resolution.
-AR mode.
Oak Games Inc.
Contact support at support@oak.gs
Customer Reviews
Best endless runner game
I really liked concept and the themes. Recommended to all endless traffic racing game lovers.
Excellent endless runner
Extremely delighted game. Never ends...
I LIKE AR ENDLESS RUNNER
AR ENDLESS RUNNER IS MY FAVORITE GAME CONCEPT ESPECIALLY IN RECENT DAYS. I THINK HEXA DRIVE MAY BE ON OF THE BEST OF AR ENDLESS RUNNER GAME TYPE. IT IS AR, IT IS ENDLESS, AND IT IS RUNNER. WHAT CAN I WANT ELSE? THE ONLY PROBLEM WITH THIS AR ENDLESS RUNNER GAME IS ITS BEING ENDLESS. I MAY NOT GIVE UP PLAYING THIS AR GAME.
- Free
- Category: Games
- Released: Jan 04, 2018
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 119 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Oak Games Inc.
- © Oak Games Inc.
Compatibility: Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.