Hinge Matchmaker
By Hinge, Inc.
This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.
Description
Always wanted to choose matches for your friends? Have two friends that you think might be perfect for one another? Or are you single and want to have your friends set you up? Hinge Matchmaker connects to your Facebook to show you your friends that use Hinge and lets you act as matchmaker by introducing your single friends to one another.
PRIVACY
We will never post on your Facebook Timeline without your permission. We will never share your information with unknown parties.
Support: hello@hinge.co
Terms of Service: https://hinge.co/terms/
Privacy Policy: https://hinge.co/privacy/
What's New in Version 1.0.1
Introducing Matchmaker: a new app from us at Hinge where setting up your friends is always fun and never awkward. Your future abounds with good fortune, bragging rights, and wedding invites. Now be the favorite friend - match them up!
iPhone Screenshots
Customer Reviews
This is awesome
I totally missed out on dating apps (have been in a serious relation for a long time) but now I feel like I'm part of the club. Woo! I've already started setting up some of my single friends!
Amazing
This app is way too much fun. Had 2 friends that I really wanted to connect but didn't know how to make it happen. Introduced them via Matchmaker and now they're going on a date!
Finally an app a married guy can use
Since I'm married I can't use regular Hinge but it's fun as hell to play matchmaker with all my single friends on this one. Maybe I can get someone to name their first kid after me.
- Free
- Category: Lifestyle
- Updated: Sep 18, 2017
- Version: 1.0.1
- Size: 70.0 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Hinge, Inc.
- © 2015 Hinge Inc
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.