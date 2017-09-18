iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Hinge Matchmaker by Hinge, Inc., get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

Hinge Matchmaker

By Hinge, Inc.

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

Always wanted to choose matches for your friends? Have two friends that you think might be perfect for one another? Or are you single and want to have your friends set you up? Hinge Matchmaker connects to your Facebook to show you your friends that use Hinge and lets you act as matchmaker by introducing your single friends to one another.

PRIVACY
We will never post on your Facebook Timeline without your permission. We will never share your information with unknown parties.

Support: hello@hinge.co
Terms of Service: https://hinge.co/terms/
Privacy Policy: https://hinge.co/privacy/

Hinge, Inc. Web SiteHinge Matchmaker Support

What's New in Version 1.0.1

Introducing Matchmaker: a new app from us at Hinge where setting up your friends is always fun and never awkward. Your future abounds with good fortune, bragging rights, and wedding invites. Now be the favorite friend - match them up!

iPhone Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4

Customer Reviews

This is awesome

I totally missed out on dating apps (have been in a serious relation for a long time) but now I feel like I'm part of the club. Woo! I've already started setting up some of my single friends!

Amazing

This app is way too much fun. Had 2 friends that I really wanted to connect but didn't know how to make it happen. Introduced them via Matchmaker and now they're going on a date!

Finally an app a married guy can use

Since I'm married I can't use regular Hinge but it's fun as hell to play matchmaker with all my single friends on this one. Maybe I can get someone to name their first kid after me.

Customers Also Bought

Hinge Matchmaker
View in iTunes
  • Free
  • Category: Lifestyle
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.0.1
  • Size: 70.0 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2015 Hinge Inc
You must be at least 17 years old to download this app.
  • Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor
  • Infrequent/Mild Sexual Content and Nudity
  • Frequent/Intense Mature/Suggestive Themes
  • Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

Current Version:
All Versions:

More iPhone Apps by Hinge, Inc.