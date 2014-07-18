Hitlist 4+
Cheap flights, airline tickets
TripCommon Inc.
- #133 in Travel
- Free
- Offers In-App Purchases
Description
One of Fast Company's Best Apps of 2017.
Travel more for less. Tell us about the trips you want to take, and we'll tell you when or where to go.
We send you the best deals, tailor made just for you and your interests. We scan millions of fares and bring you the best itineraries to help you know the optimal time to travel.
Hitlist has been featured in the New York Times, TechCrunch, VentureBeat, The Next Web, LifeHacker, CNBC and more.
• Receive highly targeted travel deals via email or push notifications.
• Access amazing flight deals based around flexible dates or destinations.
• Browse beautiful photos of all your dream destinations.
• Search broadly by continents, regions, beaches, islands, activities, and more.
• View historical airfare prices and make smarter travel purchases.
• See where your friends want to go and plan your next trip together!
• Enjoy travel themed stickers designed by our friends at flat-icons.com
Hitlist is brought to you by a team of dedicated international travelers who believe that travel is vital to health, happiness, and, you know, world peace. Join the movement and download Hitlist today.
Details on Hitlist Premium:
Our new in-app upgrade unlocks members-only discount fares, and allows you to specify the number of stops, airline, and time of day of departure for your flight alerts. Subscription is in one month ($4.99/month), one quarter ($11.99/quarter), or annual ($35.99/year) increments, and auto-renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. Payment will be charged to iTunes account at confirmation of purchase. Account will be charged for renewal within 24 hours prior to the end of the current period at the rates listed above. Subscription may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase. Any unused portion of a free trial, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription. Terms of use can be found at hitlistapp.com/terms and Privacy Policy can be found at hitlistapp.com/privacy.
What's New
Version 6.5.1
Get just the alerts you want with our new premium upgrade, which unlocks members-only fares; allows you to specify airlines, number of stops, and time of day for your flight alerts; and get custom advice from our team of travel experts.
Also, squashed some bugs.
Ratings and Reviews
FAKE FLIGHTS
lukemountain
So I would love this app and it shows a lot of good deals, but there are plenty of websites that will do that without you having to download and use this app. The attraction is that it will notify you as soon as there is a good deal on a flight you are looking for. However, even with all notification settings on, the app does not do this. In fact I still get notifications from the app but when there is a good deal on a flight. Even if I am checking the app and see an awesome deal it either disappears as soon as I select the flight or when it redirects me to a website to purchase the ticket the deal doesn’t exist. Have tried to purchase multiple tickets and the really good deals I’ve seen have never been real even if they are left up on the app. Tried to contact Hitlist about this and no response. Stick to a searching for flights on a trusted website and save yourself some time.
Developer Response
Hi there, I'm sorry you're having this experience. We mark when each deal was found but airfare changes quickly so in some cases (less than 10% of the time) deals may no longer be available. Please don't hesitate to contact our customer service in-app or at hello@hitlistapp.com if you're having a specific issue and we will respond to you promptly.
Almost
mannyaana
Just stumbled upon this and I’m pleasantly surprised! I just wish more locations were available to put on places I’ve been and wish to go as those are the trips that are typically more expensive.
Update: just got a notification for a deal, clicked on it and it said it was unavailable; I hope that’s not a common bug. Also for the notifications, if I say to notify me when deals are “good” will I also be notified when deals are “spectacular” or “great”? I feel like each subcategory should offer their own filter of how and how frequent where’re notified for each deal-what may be a “good” deal for you may be a “great” deal for me
Developer Response
For notifications, if you set 'good' as the minimum threshold, you'll still get 'great' or 'spectacular' deals; if you set 'spectacular' as the threshold you'll get only those. We also make an effort to get to know you and your preferences specifically to better determine what's good/great/spectacular for you - we train our model based on which deals you interact with the most.
I’ve been waiting!!
Maia B.
Hitlist is super smart - I subscribe to many of the flight deal mailing lists, but it’s exhausting to get so many deals when only some of them work for me - either out of my home airport or places I’m at all interested in visiting. Hitlist solves this perfectly!
It also really nails the intersection of social and travel by encouraging me to ask my friends about all the cool places they’ve visited :$
Information
- Seller
- TripCommon Inc.
- Size
- 49.5 MB
- Category
- Travel
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © TripCommon Inc.
- Price
- Free
- In-App Purchases
- Hitlist Premium Annually $35.99
- Hitlist Premium Monthly $4.99
- Hitlist Premium Quarterly $11.99
Supports
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.