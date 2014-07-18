One of Fast Company's Best Apps of 2017.



• Receive highly targeted travel deals via email or push notifications.

• Access amazing flight deals based around flexible dates or destinations.

• Browse beautiful photos of all your dream destinations.

• Search broadly by continents, regions, beaches, islands, activities, and more.

• View historical airfare prices and make smarter travel purchases.

• See where your friends want to go and plan your next trip together!

• Enjoy travel themed stickers designed by our friends at flat-icons.com



Details on Hitlist Premium:

Our new in-app upgrade unlocks members-only discount fares, and allows you to specify the number of stops, airline, and time of day of departure for your flight alerts. Subscription is in one month ($4.99/month), one quarter ($11.99/quarter), or annual ($35.99/year) increments, and auto-renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. Payment will be charged to iTunes account at confirmation of purchase. Account will be charged for renewal within 24 hours prior to the end of the current period at the rates listed above. Subscription may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase. Any unused portion of a free trial, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription. Terms of use can be found at hitlistapp.com/terms and Privacy Policy can be found at hitlistapp.com/privacy.