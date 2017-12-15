Description

Hiyo is an app to get real-time advice from strangers anonymously.



Got some personal questions that you don’t want to burden your friends and family with but want to discuss? Post a question and immediately get unbiased advice and answers from the community.



Hiyo connects you to people from all walks of life, all over the world, each with their own wonderful point of view on things. You never know what you might learn from strangers.



"How do you maintain a long-distance relationship?"

"Is there an afterlife?"

"How important is freedom of the press to a healthy society?"

"Crunchy or smooth peanut butter?"



Whatever it is that’s on your mind, sharing and collecting perspective on it has never been easier.



HOW IT WORKS

Find a Question Card that peaks your interest and swipe right to start a conversation (or create your own and ask the world a question!). Anonymously exchange text and voice messages and if you find someone that you click with, Connect to put a face to the name and share more about who you are



PRIVACY

We want you to express your thoughts, opinions, and worldview freely and securely. That’s why your privacy is our priority. Your identity will remain completely anonymous and if you and your conversation partner decide to Connect, you’ll have complete control of the information that’s shared. And if you decide not to reveal more about yourself, that’s ok too. What matters most to us, is that you feel comfortable and safe.



We'd love to hear your thoughts, find us at:

contact@hiyo.chat