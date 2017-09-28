iTunes

Hollagram - Video Messenger

By Utility Team Labs, Inc.

Description

Hollagram makes video chat as convenient as text messaging. You can video chat with your friends any time — even when they're not online! How? Hollagram records and plays videos simultaneously to recreate the experience of a live video call.

- Records your reaction as you watch.
- Create a group to chat of up to 6 friends.
- Hold and drag the record button to zoom and add real time audio effects.
- Drag to fast-forward or rewind the last minute of a video.
- Save and send videos from your camera roll.
- Rewatch past videos any time.
- Express yourself with moving profile photo.

What's New in Version 3.12

- Hollagram is finally available without an invite. Download and sign up today!

  • Free
  • Category: Social Networking
  • Updated:
  • Version: 3.12
  • Size: 75.0 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Utility Team Labs, Inc.
Rated 12+ for the following:
  • Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References
  • Infrequent/Mild Sexual Content and Nudity
  • Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes
  • Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

