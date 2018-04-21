Screenshots

Description

Hologo is for students, teachers, schools and lifelong learners. The app brings immersive experiences to the education system, for students to learn better and for teachers to better teach concepts visually like never before using Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Technology.

What's New

Version 1.1.2

- Streamlined the sign in/ sign up process: More efficient and streamlined sign in/ sign up process with bug fixes.
- Added auto-login after signing up.
- Introducing Demo AR: You don’t need to signup or sign in to view AR experiences. You can view Experiences that have “Demo AR” tag once you have Hologo downloaded. And on sign up or in, there are a lot more free AR Experiences that can be accessed.
- Reset button relocated to the Main AR view for easier access.
- Sign Up, Verification and Downloading issues fixed.
- UI/UX updates and minor bug fixes.

Ratings and Reviews

3.7 out of 5

30 Ratings

30 Ratings

Whoa this app is cool

fujifurqan

Guys great job. This app is so cool. I specially love the walk into he galaxy one. It’s so cool. I’ve walked around a whole cafe to search for planets hehe. Great work guys.

Developer Response

Woah! Thank you for the feedback. :D
We will be introducing new journeys very soon.

Why register?

Alamodecember

Why do I need to go through a complicated registration process to use this simple app?

Developer Response

Thank you for you feedback. We are working on making the registration process easier. We will be pushing an update for that very soon.

app is good but one thing,

IIVzurxy

it’s annoying me when the guy says either these two words almost at every lesson. “Alright,” “Alright, guys”

Developer Response

Thank you for your feedback. We will keep that in mind.

Information

Seller
Pro Designers PVT LTD
Size
73.9 MB
Category
Education
Compatibility
Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular.
Languages
English
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
© hologo
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.