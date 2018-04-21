Hologo 4+
AR for Education
Pro Designers
Screenshots
Description
Hologo is for students, teachers, schools and lifelong learners. The app brings immersive experiences to the education system, for students to learn better and for teachers to better teach concepts visually like never before using Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Technology.
What's New
Version 1.1.2
- Streamlined the sign in/ sign up process: More efficient and streamlined sign in/ sign up process with bug fixes.
- Added auto-login after signing up.
- Introducing Demo AR: You don’t need to signup or sign in to view AR experiences. You can view Experiences that have “Demo AR” tag once you have Hologo downloaded. And on sign up or in, there are a lot more free AR Experiences that can be accessed.
- Reset button relocated to the Main AR view for easier access.
- Sign Up, Verification and Downloading issues fixed.
- UI/UX updates and minor bug fixes.
Ratings and Reviews
Whoa this app is cool
fujifurqan
Guys great job. This app is so cool. I specially love the walk into he galaxy one. It’s so cool. I’ve walked around a whole cafe to search for planets hehe. Great work guys.
Developer Response
Woah! Thank you for the feedback. :D
We will be introducing new journeys very soon.
Why register?
Alamodecember
Why do I need to go through a complicated registration process to use this simple app?
Developer Response
Thank you for you feedback. We are working on making the registration process easier. We will be pushing an update for that very soon.
app is good but one thing,
IIVzurxy
it’s annoying me when the guy says either these two words almost at every lesson. “Alright,” “Alright, guys”
Developer Response
Thank you for your feedback. We will keep that in mind.
