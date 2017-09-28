HoloGrid: Monster Battle AR
By HappyGiant, LLC
Description
"HoloGrid: Monster Battle AR" is the new ARKit version of the award-winning, critically acclaimed Augmented Reality game by HappyGiant and Tippett Studio. This new, Free-To-Play ARKit, iOS11 Version, is a 'Board game come to life!" - featuring aspects of Collectible Card Games (CCG), Chess and other strategy games.
Inspired by the legendary Star Wars “HoloChess” scene, the game was created by HappyGiant in collaboration with Academy Award VFX Director Phil Tippett, designer and animator of the “HoloChess” scenes from Star Wars and The Force Awakens. Featuring new Spells, Monsters, Arenas and new competitive, ranked match-making system, this is a completely re-invented version of the game!
WHO IS PHIL TIPPETT?
Phil Tippett lead the animation team at Industrial Light & Magic before creating his own studio in 1984. With expertise in creature design, stop motion animation, and Computer Graphics, Tippett's varied career in visual effects has spanned more than 30 years and includes two Academy Awards®, six nominations, one BAFTA award and four nominations, two Emmys, and the prestigious Georges Méliès and Winsor McCay awards.
For more info go to http://www.hologridmonsterbattle.com
- Free
- Category: Games
- Released: Sep 28, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 613 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: HappyGiant, LLC
- © Copyright 2017 HappyGiant, LLC
Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular.