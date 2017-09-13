Hotel Empire
By Willem Jan Drijfhout
Description
Build a hotel, develop that hotel, make more hotels and then: build your hotel empire!
Your guests are waiting for a place to sleep. Don't make them wait!
Features:
- Add guests by tapping on your hotel
- Buy upgrades in quick succession
- Build floors and see your hotel grow
- Complete objectives and receive awards
- Buy and upgrade your laundry for mega-progress
- Crack your piggy bank for coins
- Manage multiple hotels with increasing luxury
- Get VIPs to visit your hotel
- Compete against your friends in the leaderboards
ATTENTION: Hotel Empire is free to download and play. However, to enhance a player's experience, purchases with real-life money can be done.
A network connection is not mandatory, but can enhance the playing experience.
- Free
- Category: Games
- Released: Sep 13, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 580 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Willem Jan Drijfhout
- © 2017 WJ Drijfhout
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.