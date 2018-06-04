Your favorite group video chat app is now available on your desktop, too! You can wave to friends, call them and even join a room, all from your Mac. Log in with your Houseparty username to get the party started.



Houseparty is the group video chat app that lets you be with up to eight people at the same time. The app makes connecting face to face effortless, alerting you when your friends are “in the house” and ready to chat so you can jump right into the conversation. The same goes for you opening the app! Your friends will know you’re in the app and ready to chat, so they can join you (…because rejected calls are so last year). Houseparty is truly is the next best thing to hanging out in person. See your friends more often on Houseparty.



Questions? Comments? Random thoughts?



hello@houseparty.com

Twitter/Instagram: @houseparty