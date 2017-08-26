HQ - Live Trivia Game Show 17+
Intermedia Labs
- #2 in Trivia
- Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes. Every day at 9pm EDT. Weekdays at 3pm EDT.
Version 1.3.7
Bug fixes and improvements for all of our HQ friends out there.
A live gameshow that anyone can win.
Great and Original-The Current Generation Family Fued
Tyler Pictures
I can say that I’ve been playing this game since November of this year and man is it “first of all” addictive and the schedule for this game helps as well, for weekdays the games are held 6 hours apart from each other (3PM EST and 9PM EST) and on the weekends, they have the 9PM EST game which honestly for me, makes it very convenient to tune in and play. I’ve also never seen any other app like it. There are some problems once and a while, but for the most part, they’ve ironed them out really well and continue to iron them. They try their best to give everyone a fair chance at winning or splitting the cash prize. They do a great job on adding features and mostly bug fixes to make the experience even better than previously. I also like how it’s evolved so much over just the past month. The HQ developers do in fact work on the game and they push updates regularly so now the game CAN handle the ever-growing 700k+ people that are tuning in to play so don’t worry about problems with lag much and if so, the question tab will appear either way. In my opinion, the host is extremely funny and makes light of any situation. I WOULDN’T consider him to be annoying or cringing. So YES, this is a definite recommendation from me to download this game and at least try it out once.
Great idea but terrible execution
Midgettwoshoes
First off, I’ll say that this app is a great idea and should be a ton of fun. I love trivia and am good at it, and I don’t really have complaints about the difficulty of later questions because it makes sense that the game needs to narrow down the active players significantly, so that people can win more than a few cents each. However, the game has two big problems that I think need to be addressed if this game is to stay relevant.
My first big issue with this game is that the app absolutely cannot keep up with the number of players. I have been kicked from games randomly, lagged out, and several times I have selected the correct answer, it’s shown that I selected the correct answer, and then it’s told me I’ve been eliminated.
My second big problem with the game bothers me even more than the first. I regularly skip games because I do not want to deal with watching the host. The host is the absolute worst. He is so unbelievably annoying and he just rambles forever about nonsense, completely ruining games regularly and making it not fun to play. I don’t understand how this isn’t more of an issue for more people. The host single-handedly makes me not want to play the game, even though the chance of winning money keeps bringing me back. Please fire Scott! He is so, so terrible and I hate him more with every game I play; he’s making me become less and less interested in continuing to use the app.
- Intermedia Labs Inc.
- 133.5 MB
- Games
- Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- English
- You must be at least 17 years old to download this app.
- Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References
- Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor
- Gambling and Contests
- Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes
- © Intermedia Labs, Inc.
- Free
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.