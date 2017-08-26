Great and Original-The Current Generation Family Fued

I can say that I’ve been playing this game since November of this year and man is it “first of all” addictive and the schedule for this game helps as well, for weekdays the games are held 6 hours apart from each other (3PM EST and 9PM EST) and on the weekends, they have the 9PM EST game which honestly for me, makes it very convenient to tune in and play. I’ve also never seen any other app like it. There are some problems once and a while, but for the most part, they’ve ironed them out really well and continue to iron them. They try their best to give everyone a fair chance at winning or splitting the cash prize. They do a great job on adding features and mostly bug fixes to make the experience even better than previously. I also like how it’s evolved so much over just the past month. The HQ developers do in fact work on the game and they push updates regularly so now the game CAN handle the ever-growing 700k+ people that are tuning in to play so don’t worry about problems with lag much and if so, the question tab will appear either way. In my opinion, the host is extremely funny and makes light of any situation. I WOULDN’T consider him to be annoying or cringing. So YES, this is a definite recommendation from me to download this game and at least try it out once.