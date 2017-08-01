Hubble - Local Q&A Platform
By Philip Kuklis
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
Hubble is a location-based Q&A app that gives you the ability to ask about anything nearby and get personal recommendations from other people around you.
It’s much easier than browsing through thousands of reviews, because it’s highly intuitive and it removes all complexities of finding the right place to go.
What's New in Version 1.2.2
Hi there, Hubble users! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
This week's update brings further improvements and bug fixes.
If you have any feedback, just drop us a note at yourfriends@heyhubble.com
iPhone Screenshots
- Free
- Category: Social Networking
- Updated: Aug 01, 2017
- Version: 1.2.2
- Size: 31.5 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Philip Kuklis
- © 2017 Philip Kuklis
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.