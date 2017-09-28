Huji Cam 4+
Just Like The Year 1998
Manhole, Inc.
- #20 in Photo & Video
- Free
- Offers In-App Purchases
Screenshots
Description
DISCLAIMER NOTICE: HUJI Cam IS PROVIDED AS JBINARY'S OWN PRODUCT. THIS APP IS NOT THE OFFICIAL APP OF FUJIFILM OR ANY OTHERS. JBINARY HAS MADE EVERY EFFORT TO ENSURE NOT TO INFRINGE OTHER'S COPYRIGHTS OR TRADEMARKS.
HUJI Cam makes your moments as precious as the feelings of analog film with old memories.
Camera makers of every era always tried to capture the best moments and such an effort continued back in 1998 as well, whereby our memories became clearer.
HUJI Cam has the effort of those days to leave precious moments as vivid and vibrant photographs.
- How to run through time on SNS : #HUJI
Take a picture having a feeling just like the year 1998 with HUJI Cam.
- How-To
Look close to Viewfinder to see things bigger while holding your iPhone in Landscape Mode.
If this feature troubles you, active Viewfinder Touch Mode via Lab > Settings Icon.
That way you can now make the view finder bigger or smaller by tapping.
For detail, check out on our SNS which you can easily visit via the button in Settings within the app.
- When HUJI does not work
1. Go to Settings app of your iPhone and scroll down to find HUJI
2. Turn off Camera among the ACCESS permission list for the time being.
3. Run HUJI again. Tap 'Resolve Problems' on the bottom of the Camera Access notice
What's New
Version 2.1
Fixed the issue occurring a crash when deleting photos.
Fixed the wrong orientation of photos when importing photos.
Customer Reviews
Love! Only two things I would change.
archerbortion
I love everything about this app! I can’t stop using it, taking photos of the most random things just for the sake of nostalgia. However, there are two things I would change. I would love to see more frequent random light effects, and I think adding the same feature but with filters would be amazing. I get sick of the same colors, it would be neat if the light effects and the filter was random every time. You could also add a feature to manually change / add light effects in filters! I want to see this app grow, I’m so obsessed!!!
Nails the look!
monster.mashton
As someone who grew up in the 90s, I have a lot of experience with disposable cameras (and old p&s film cameras) and this REALLY nails that look. I’m especially impressed by the use of the flash it’s such a specific look and again, it feels pretty much spot on.
I really don’t want to see this develop/change much, I think it’s fun that it only does one thing, just like your single-use disposable camera would. The only things I’d potentially like to see would be:
-the ability to process photos from your camera roll through this app (or just have the option to save a normal photo AND processed photo when you take it in-app, that would be excellent) and
-maybe a single b&w film option (though less common, there were b&w disposables!)
I don’t want it to get any more complicated than that, the simplicity is great. And even if it never upgrades, I will continue to use this app.
Spot-on disposable camera photos
C4t3r1na
This app is my new favorite for taking photos for sure. The photos come out looking just like they were taken on film—whatever wizardry was done to make that happen, it's good stuff. The settings symbol isn't the most intuitive, but there are only so many things you can tap that will do something. I like that you can't edit photos because, just like actual film, you don't know what you have until it's processed. Great work.
Information
- Seller
- Manhole, Inc.
- Size
- 29.1 MB
- Category
- Photo & Video
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- Copyright© 2018 MANHOLE. All rights reserved.
- Price
- Free
- In-App Purchases
- Remove Ad & Auto Save $0.99
Supports
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.