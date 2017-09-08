Hydrate NOW - drink water, end hangovers
By Story Star Inc
Description
here is the deal:
drinking is great but hangovers suck.
you can minimize your hangover by drinking lots of water.
BUT
when you're drunk you forget to care.
classic catch 22 situation.
that is where HYDRATE NOW comes in.
we send you LOTS of push notifications while you're drinking making it impossible to forget to drink water
thereby hydrating you and minimizing your hangover.
we are doing gods work here.
- Free
- Category: Health & Fitness
- Released: Sep 08, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 21.8 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Story Star Inc
- © 2017 Story Star Inc
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.