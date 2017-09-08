iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Hydrate NOW - drink water, end hangovers by Story Star Inc, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

Hydrate NOW - drink water, end hangovers

By Story Star Inc

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

here is the deal:

drinking is great but hangovers suck.

you can minimize your hangover by drinking lots of water.

BUT

when you're drunk you forget to care.

classic catch 22 situation.

that is where HYDRATE NOW comes in.

we send you LOTS of push notifications while you're drinking making it impossible to forget to drink water

thereby hydrating you and minimizing your hangover.

we are doing gods work here.

Hydrate NOW - drink water, end hangovers Support

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
Hydrate NOW - drink water, end hangovers
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Health & Fitness
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 21.8 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Story Star Inc
You must be at least 17 years old to download this app.
  • Frequent/Intense Profanity or Crude Humor
  • Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes
  • Frequent/Intense Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.

More by Story Star Inc