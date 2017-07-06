iTunes

Music•

By Alexey Ledak

Description

Discover new music and keep track of the latest releases by your favorite artists! No registration required.

√ Listen to New albums, EPs and Singles everyday
√ Receive notifications of new music from your artists
√ Global Chart - see the most popular and trending music around the World
√ Choose which genres you want to see: Alternative, Blues, Christian & Gospel, Classical, Country, Dance, Electronic, Hip-Hop/Rap, Jazz, Pop, R&B/Soul, Reggae, Rock, Singer/Songwriter, Soundtrack, Vocal, World
√ Play, pause and skip tracks from lock screen
√ Add albums to 'My Music' on Apple Music

You can subscribe up to 10 artists for free. To remove this limit, you should choose one of the Unlimited options (auto-renewable subscription):
• $0.49 per month or $4.49 per year
• Your subscription will be charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase and will automatically renew (at the duration selected) unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current period.
• Current subscription may not be cancelled during the active subscription period; however, you can manage your subscription and/or turn off auto-renewal by visiting your iTunes Account Settings after purchase.
• Privacy policy: https://ledak.ru/musicbullet/privacy-policy.html

Music• Support

What's New in Version 2.0

New Music is now Music• (MusicBullet). Redesigned from scratch, the app has become better in every aspect! A new tab called "Global Chart" shows the most popular and trending music around the World - it is calculated every 2 hours from Apple Music charts across 115 countries. Also, a lot of work has been done on the server side to build a fast and reliable monitoring system for new music releases.
Thank You and Enjoy The Music•

Music•
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Music
  Updated:
  • Version: 2.0
  • Size: 11.8 MB
  • Language: English
  Seller:
  • © Alexey Ledak
Rated 9+ for the following:
  • Infrequent/Mild Horror/Fear Themes
  • Infrequent/Mild Cartoon or Fantasy Violence
  • Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

