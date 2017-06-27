All Day – Total Fitness & Wellbeing
By adidas AG
Discover daily fitness training and yoga routines, recipes for better nutrition, and ways to improve your strength, mindfulness and sleep with the All Day app from adidas.
Build new habits and improve your well being with the All Day activity tracker. Set your workout plan and track your metrics including calories burned, steps walked and distance run. Log your activity throughout the day, set reminders or add your gym sessions, yoga classes and other workouts.
Designed by health and fitness experts, All Day delivers you insights and inspiration for better movement, nutrition, mindset and rest in short, effective video or audio sessions, called “Discoveries”.
MOVEMENT
• Discover workout plans to improve your strength or running, or learn new yoga routines in videos guided by experts
• Choose the type and number of workouts to fit your weekly goals
NUTRITION
• Nourish your body with recipes for better nutrition and hydration
• Redefine healthy eating with easy to follow recipes that boost your energy
• Try new flavors with easy to make bowls and meals
MINDFULNESS
• Cultivate a balanced mind with exercises in mindfulness
• Practice being positive and present with guided meditation
• Reduce stress and anxiety with new breathing routines
SLEEP
• Recharge with techniques for rest to gain more energy throughout the day
• Fall asleep faster and sleep longer with curated playlists
Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, Discoveries let you try out only what interests you—from how to improve your running with yoga, to how to sleep better, to how to make a quick, nutrition-packed breakfast.
Great for People of all Fitness Levels!
This app has so much in one package! Activity trackers, yoga, meditation, health tips, the list goes on! But my favorite feature so far is the clean eating from Candice Kumai. Her recipes have been easy, fun, and delicious! This app will definitely help me lose the last few pounds of pregnancy weight!
Overall good but step is inaccurate
I like the overall feel and look of the app, workout and recipes as well, however, the steps it is shown are not accurate. It is telling me I have say 2000 steps over the whole day while on the first work out it is showing 2500 steps. Math is not working at Adidas??
5 Stars!
Truly love this app! It's extremely easy to use. This has helped me not only to track my workouts, but also helped me to fall asleep with the boring stories. I'm looking forward to trying all the other offerings. Great job, Adidas!
