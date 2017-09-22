iTunes

PopGrid

By React Limited

Description

PopGrid is a simple way to tell your story, from many angles, in a single video.

Record up to 9 clips, then PopGrid magically stitches them into one awesome story that you can share anywhere.

Get the whole scene in a single video for:
- Step by step recipes
- Gym workouts
- Getting all your friend's faces at a party
- Multiple angles of whatever
- A fun trip

Tag @popgridofficial on Instagram or add #popgrid to each post. We repost the best grids (with due credits, of course).

  • Free
  • Category: Photo & Video
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 40.6 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © React Limited 2017
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.

