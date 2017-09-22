PopGrid
PopGrid is a simple way to tell your story, from many angles, in a single video.
Record up to 9 clips, then PopGrid magically stitches them into one awesome story that you can share anywhere.
Get the whole scene in a single video for:
- Step by step recipes
- Gym workouts
- Getting all your friend's faces at a party
- Multiple angles of whatever
- A fun trip
Tag @popgridofficial on Instagram or add #popgrid to each post. We repost the best grids (with due credits, of course).
