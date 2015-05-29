Ideally Shopping 17+
Shopping, simply better.
Ideally, Inc.
-
- Free
Description
Ideally is the only shopping app you'll ever need - thousands of brands/retailers and everything includes free shipping and free returns!
Easily "Buy Now" within the app, heart products to create your curated Idea List, or add to your Sale Assistant. The platform tracks prices and promos, automatically buying for you when there's a sale at or below the price you choose.
No more hunting through sale racks or searching for valid coupon codes. No more missing out on 'limited time only' sales in unopened email newsletters. No more waiting to see if group-buying or flash sales have the things you want.
Your personal shopper is on it!
How the Sale Assistant works:
• Select Sale Price - choose the sale price you want
• Select Timeframe - set how long you want Ideally to watch for you
• Organize - Create collections to stay organized
You are only charged if there's a sale in the timeframe you specify. And if the product goes on sale for less than the sale price you selected, you get the lower price! Easy peasy!
Ideally is shopping, simply better.
Ideally is shopping, simply better.
What's New
Version 3.1
• Idea List auto-organizes itself - tap the heart to save for later and the app automatically organizes for you
• Improvements when browsing around - tap between tabs and it remembers where you left off or tap on a tab to go back to the beginning if you've navigated far down the rabbit-hole
• Sale Assistant expanded functionality - buys for you when there are sales so you never miss out
• Many more top brands and products for an even bigger and better selection
• Snappier performance and random small bug fixes
Stay tuned... lots more coming soon.
And as always, thank you for all the feedback. We LOVE you too! Keep 'em coming to hello@ideally.com
Customer Reviews
great new e-commerce experience
evan sauce
compilation is a fun new way to shop online. I enjoy being able to offer the price I'm willing to pay for things I really want online. it turns online sales and offer sites around...now I have the power to tell sellers what I want, as opposed to being pushed more spa services that I will never buy!
Nice way to watch items
michelleisawesome32
Easy way to watch and buy when something goes on sale
LOVE THIS APP!
(...d...)
Holey moley, I'm in love with this app!!! Totally feels like the future of shopping. Addictive, easy and fun to discover new stuff and companies! Fb sign up was super smooth for me.
