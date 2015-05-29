Ideally is the only shopping app you'll ever need - thousands of brands/retailers and everything includes free shipping and free returns!



Easily "Buy Now" within the app, heart products to create your curated Idea List, or add to your Sale Assistant. The platform tracks prices and promos, automatically buying for you when there's a sale at or below the price you choose.



No more hunting through sale racks or searching for valid coupon codes. No more missing out on 'limited time only' sales in unopened email newsletters. No more waiting to see if group-buying or flash sales have the things you want.



Your personal shopper is on it!



How the Sale Assistant works:

• Select Sale Price - choose the sale price you want

• Select Timeframe - set how long you want Ideally to watch for you

• Organize - Create collections to stay organized



You are only charged if there's a sale in the timeframe you specify. And if the product goes on sale for less than the sale price you selected, you get the lower price! Easy peasy!



Ideally is shopping, simply better.