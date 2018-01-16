We move memories to the future. The Imbue app can quickly and easily turn your cherished family items into time capsules. Imbue uses machine learning to identify items, you then add audio or video— to the items, explaining where they came from, who they belonged to and why they are special. Imbue connects the two permanently in the cloud.



Imbue delivers trusted, long-term storage of your digital memories. Your voice, the voice of a child, parent or grandparent— captured and stored in one place. The Imbue app has been specifically designed to be your permanent digital memory box!



You could gather your special family memories and attempt to save them on hard drives, flash drives or in the cloud. You could attempt to share them in any number of ways with the important people in your life. But the Imbue app has been created to solve this problem. Nothing matches the intuitive recording, tagging, storing & sharing features of the Imbue app.



With a pay forward account, we will save your memories in the cloud for a generation, so that you can be certain that your special memories will never be lost.



Use the Imbue app to preserve the stories related to any item: books, jewelry, clocks, sheet music, recipes, paintings, heirlooms, silverware, antiques, to old photos, artworks, mementos, collectibles, souvenirs, medals, trophies, furniture, lamps, desks, toys, baby toys, dolls, quilts, documents, letters, diplomas, journals, and so much more!



- Machine Learning (interprets and identifies your items)

- Record stories (Imbue items with audio or video memories)

- Pay Forward storage (preserve special memories for a generation)

- Privacy & security (our top priority)

- Imbue anything you like and preserve your family memories

- Share them easily with your loved ones

Save and preserve, organize and share your memories.

What will you Imbue?