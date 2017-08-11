InShot Video Editor Music, No Crop, Cut
By InstaShot Inc.
Description
InShot - Handy, Comprehensive and Fun!
Features:
Video
- Trim video
- Cut/Delete middle part of a video
- Merge videos
- Adjust video speed
for Instagram
- Blur border for photo and video. Make it square ready for Instagram.
- Colored border to make it square ready.
- Move video/photo inside the square.
Music , Effects & Voice-overs
- Add your own music to video, like mp3 files and other format.
- Lots of fun sound effects.
- Add voice-overs.
- Easy to sync sound and video, with timeline features.
- Volume control for both original video sound and mp3 songs.
Text & Emoji
- Add text on video and photo.
- Add emoji on photo.
- With timeline features, easy to sync text and emoji with video.
Filters
- Lots of Photo filters
- Unique Video filters
Edit
- Rotate, Flip photo or video.
- Photo Collage
Share
- High video output resolution.
- Share to social apps, like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc.
Feel free to contact us: instashot.ios@gmail.com
Your problems or suggestions are important to us!
What's New in Version 1.21.1
- Gradient color background.
- Overlay customize images on video.
- 4x speed support. (support iphone 6 or later)
- Video saving speed up.
- In the gallery force touch a thumbnail to preview.
- Other bug fixes and improvements.
MY FAVORITE VIDEO PHOTO EDITING APP - PHOTOGRAPHER
you could edit and trim videos change contrast and speeds edit photos so it could fit into Instagram. its completely free! you could also put a video on a video. Amazing app!
Very good for making memes
I can edit and crop my meme so effectively 10 out of 10 download
Not bad for a free app
Pretty decent editing app! You won't regret downloading it. It's really useful in alot of places! Get it!
