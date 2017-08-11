iTunes

Description

InShot - Handy, Comprehensive and Fun!

Features:

Video
- Trim video
- Cut/Delete middle part of a video
- Merge videos
- Adjust video speed

for Instagram
- Blur border for photo and video. Make it square ready for Instagram.
- Colored border to make it square ready.
- Move video/photo inside the square.

Music , Effects & Voice-overs
- Add your own music to video, like mp3 files and other format.
- Lots of fun sound effects.
- Add voice-overs.
- Easy to sync sound and video, with timeline features.
- Volume control for both original video sound and mp3 songs.

Text & Emoji
- Add text on video and photo.
- Add emoji on photo.
- With timeline features, easy to sync text and emoji with video.

Filters
- Lots of Photo filters
- Unique Video filters

Edit
- Rotate, Flip photo or video.
- Photo Collage

Share
- High video output resolution.
- Share to social apps, like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc.

Feel free to contact us: instashot.ios@gmail.com
Your problems or suggestions are important to us!

What's New in Version 1.21.1

- Gradient color background.

- Overlay customize images on video.

- 4x speed support. (support iphone 6 or later)

- Video saving speed up.

- In the gallery force touch a thumbnail to preview.

- Other bug fixes and improvements.

Customer Reviews

MY FAVORITE VIDEO PHOTO EDITING APP - PHOTOGRAPHER

you could edit and trim videos change contrast and speeds edit photos so it could fit into Instagram. its completely free! you could also put a video on a video. Amazing app!

Very good for making memes

I can edit and crop my meme so effectively 10 out of 10 download

Not bad for a free app

Pretty decent editing app! You won't regret downloading it. It's really useful in alot of places! Get it!

