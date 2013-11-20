Intercom Conversations 4+
Intercom
Access all your Intercom conversations and customers from your iPhone or iPad.
Intercom is the first to bring messaging products for sales, marketing & customer service to one platform, helping businesses avoid the stiff, spammy status quo and have real conversations that build real connections. Designed to feel like the messaging apps you use every day, Intercom lets you talk to consumers almost anywhere: inside your app, on your website, across social media and via email.
With the Intercom Conversations mobile app you can:
Manage your inbox from anywhere
View and assign conversations, see where you’re mentioned, and collaborate with your team using internal notes
Start or continue a conversation
Send a new message or respond to a customer via in-app or email
Insert saved replies to resolve common questions faster
Search and see your leads and users
Gain context by viewing a user or lead’s live profile to reduce frustrating back and forth
Version 3.0.0
• Updated the look and feel of the app
• You can now find the inbox you are looking for more easily. The inbox selector now includes inline search.
UX inconsistency
pablo escko
Web and mobile app have different order of message options:
Articles and Saved Replies are swapped.
This is very annoying and also unprofessional.
Tab bar Icons are not very descriptive and don’t help with the case described above.
Levels up our team
Bryan Clayton
The intercom at levels of our team by putting us in touch with our customers seven days a week 24 seven no matter where we are our customers have a direct communication conduit right to us always on the go we love it
App & Customer Support are great
Kveldalf
App works great! Feature req. Some sort of do not disturb, or silent mode, or set days&hours to get notifications. Work around is to disable notifications in Settings and reënable when I'm available again.
Developer Response
👋 If you go to the bottom left of your screen in Intercom on the web and click your icon and go to settings, Notification preferences are the second option. Check to make sure the correct ones are enabled and you should be set! Let us know through Intercom if this problem still persists. Thanks!
- Intercom, Incorporated
- 46.8 MB
- Business
- Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- English
- Rated 4+
- © Intercom, Inc.
- Free
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.