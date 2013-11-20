Access all your Intercom conversations and customers from your iPhone or iPad.



Intercom is the first to bring messaging products for sales, marketing & customer service to one platform, helping businesses avoid the stiff, spammy status quo and have real conversations that build real connections. Designed to feel like the messaging apps you use every day, Intercom lets you talk to consumers almost anywhere: inside your app, on your website, across social media and via email.



With the Intercom Conversations mobile app you can:



Manage your inbox from anywhere

View and assign conversations, see where you’re mentioned, and collaborate with your team using internal notes



Start or continue a conversation

Send a new message or respond to a customer via in-app or email

Insert saved replies to resolve common questions faster



Search and see your leads and users

Gain context by viewing a user or lead’s live profile to reduce frustrating back and forth