Description

inTime.io



inTime.io is a powerful, comprehensive, easy to use appointment/event assistant.



It is designed not only to help you arrive on time but it also efficiently handles unforeseen delays. Additionally, it provides you with the contact information for each attendee and reminds you if you have met them before.



It can import appointments/event from your primary calendar or you can create in the app and the app will take care of the rest.



Benefits of using inTime.io:

• You do not need to check up your departure time manually. The app automatically calculates it for you based on your current location.



• You can select travel options; driving, walking, bicycling and transit.



• You do not need to open phonebook to see the contact information of attendees. You can see it in the app.



• It will remember at which event you last have met the person and display in the app.



• If delayed, you do not need to lookup manually for the phone numbers, write a text message on the spot or make a call.

Instead, with a single click of a button, you can send the automatic text message to all attendees at once informing them about your delay and the estimated time of arrival.

In simple words, inTime.io saves time used in planning, reduces stress while on the route, and provides you with all the needed contact information ensuring the avoidance of awkward surprises.



• Data and calculations are running on your phone, we don’t store user data, we simply don’t have any backend server.



HOW IT WORKS



Appointments/events

The app imports your upcoming appointment data from your primary calendar- both the appointments you organize and the appointments where you are the required attendee. The data includes the appointment description, the location, the time and the duration of your appointments, the participants' information and their profile picture from your phonebook, and the overview of your last appointment/event with the same participants. If needed, the appointment location can further be edited directly in the app.

You can also create new appointments/event in the app, these will not synchronize to your primary calendar and also won’t send any invitations.



Departure time

Based on your current location and travel options, the departure time is calculated by using Live Traffic and the average travel time derived from the traffic history data. If you wish to arrive early, the app gives you the option to specify how many minutes. When having multiple meetings during the day at different locations, the app automatically calculates the departure time from one appointment to another.



While on route

While on the route the app keeps the track of time. In the case of delay, you would receive a notification. After that, informing all attendees about your delay takes no more than a second. All you have to do is confirm if you wish to send the text message.



Text message

The text message about delay can be personalized beforehand. The estimated time of arrival will be automatically included in the message.



Requirements

Before the app can work correctly, you need to allow the app to use GPS location of your phone.



Disclaimer:

Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.



Subscriptions:

With subscription you can enjoy the app without ads.



Subscription '1 Month'

Length of subscription: 1 Month

Price: 0.99 USD



Subscription '3 Month'

Length of subscription: 3 Months

Price: 2.99 USD



Privacy: http://intime.io/privacy.html





Price may vary by location. Subscriptions will be charged to your credit card through your iTunes account. Your subscription will automatically renew unless canceled at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. You will not be able to cancel the subscription once activated. Manage your subscriptions in Account Settings after purchase.