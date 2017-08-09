Inventory List - Track Things 4+
Take your inventory with you
Versus Dynamics LLC
Description
Inventory List is the best inventory app for iOS. Create any type of inventory using simple to use but powerful tools like tags, custom fields, photos, locations, collections, filters and more. It works better than spreadsheets or pen & paper.
WHAT CAN I DO
• Track items
• Organize items in collections
• Track stock levels across multiple locations
• Collaborate with others on the same inventory
• Work offline, no internet connection required
WHAT CAN I USE IT FOR
• Manage your home inventory
• Keep track of your small business inventory
• Catalog assets and collectibles
• Manage donations, samples, and supplies
• Organize parts and materials for your hobbies
WHY USE INVENTORY LIST
• FIND THINGS FAST: Find the item you are looking for with the global search function. You can search for names, SKUs, codes, tags, notes, any custom text data.
• FILTER ITEMS: You can create custom filters that combine multiple tags. Filter items with the tags: red and new.
• SCAN BARCODES: Lookup items with barcodes. You can also add multiple custom codes to any item.
• EASY ORGANIZATION: You can organize your inventory with collections and sub-collections.
• PHYSICAL LOCATIONS: Use locations when you need to keep track of individual stock units.
• CLOUD BACKUP & SYNC: Your data is safely and privately backed up to your iCloud account and available on all of your devices
• COLLABORATE WITH OTHERS: Invite family and friends to work on your inventory via iCloud
• CSV EXPORT: If you want to use a spreadsheet program, you can export a CSV file of your data
• CUSTOM FIELDS: Add custom details to your items like data purchased, warranty details, condition, colors, etc.
• STOCK INDICATORS: Quickly identify which items are out of stock. You can also set a minimum stock level to alert you if items are running low in stock.
• WORKS OFFLINE: You don't need an internet connection to work with your inventory.
• NO SPYING: No ads, no data gathering, no third-party servers. Your data is yours and kept private in your iCloud account.
• HELPFUL FEATURES: Templates, multiple photos, dashboard, duplicate items, move stock between locations, and many more.
SUPPORT
Prompt and personal customer support is available via e-mail from within the app. We are working hard to make Inventory List better and more useful. We appreciate your support.
ABOUT INVENTORY LIST SUBSCRIPTION:
• Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.
• Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.
• Your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period for $29.99/year.
• Subscriptions may be managed in and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to your account settings after purchase.
• Terms of Service: https://www.versusdynamics.com/terms
• Privacy Policy: https://www.versusdynamics.com/privacy
Visit our website at https://versusdynamics.com to learn more about Inventory List and other products we offer.
What's New
Version 2.0.2
StoreKeeper is now Inventory List! This major version comes with excellent features and a beautiful new design. Here's what's new:
• ALL-NEW DESIGN
Inventory List has been redesigned with more clarity, flexibility, and improved workflows. It's now easier than ever to get started.
• CUSTOM FILTERS
You have tags and now you can also combine tags to create your own custom filters. Narrow your results to fit your needs.
• GLOBAL SEARCH
Find things fast! Search for codes, text, names, notes, and tags, now lighting fast!
• STOCK LEVEL INDICATORS
Set minimum stock levels to identify items with low stock and items out of stock.
• SHORTCUTS AND FAVORITES
Set locations shortcuts and access your favorite collections straight from the Browse section for a better experience.
• AND MUCH MORE
The all-new Inventory List features many improvements and we are working hard to continue to make it better.
---
Thank you for your continued support! We hope you enjoy this new experience and please leave us a review and let us know what you think.
Ratings and Reviews
Almost Perfect!
minichussy
I was going to give it 4 stars but this is a good looking app and it has a lot of potential. There is nothing comparable for inventory management, at least not for free. Minor annoyance is that you have to create items before you can put them in locations. It’d be great if you could create new items when you are inside a location. I’m told this is coming. I'm taking my time planning my locations and collections as I plan to use this to keep track of hard and soft parts at the shop. I have dozens of locations and sublocations and I set up collections like a category tree as recommended. With literally thousands of items in my inventory, this couldn’t have come at a better time for me.
Recommendations
Cemandello
It is a very clean and one of the better inventory apps I've seen.
Pros:
Easily create items by scanning barcodes.
Make categories with multiple items - good for gift basket stores, etc.
Scan barcode to search for items
Great user interface - clean, simple
Recommendations:
Changing inventory is tedious, having to go into each item to change the number. It would be easier to swipe the item left or right and decrease to the new inventory. Or if there was another option to scan one or multiple items, add the number in each that is decreasing and all items change for inventory.
If this is already an option and I haven't seen it yet, please let me know.
Other than that, awesome app.
Developer Response
Thank you for the insightful review. We have added improvements based on your recommendations. We'll continue to work on delivering a better user experience with the feedback we are receiving. Thank you!
Great Find!!!
Sqm2015
Good app to keep track of the pieces I have for sale in different boutiques and the one I sell myself. I'm a designer and this is awesome to keep track of the materials I use for my pieces as well. Very handy, I'm recommending it to everyone who needs to organize their inventory.
