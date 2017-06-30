Is your cat plotting to kill you?
By The Oatmeal
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
Designed by The Oatmeal, this state-of-the-art software detects homicidal behavior in cats. Using a mixture of behavioral and visual data, this application will reliably predict whether your cat is plotting to end your life.
* Compatible with most cats
* Does not work on livestock or children
What's New in Version 3.2
Bug fixes.
iPhone Screenshots
Customer Reviews
This can't be true.
There is no way my sweet snowball kitty is capable of kil---------- 💀
Funny
I have been a big fan of The Oatmeal for quite sometime. Fun to use at a party or to mess with those people who think a cat is purposely targeting them. Two thumbs up, Matt!
To late
Wish I had this before getting my neighbors to adopt the stray cats I found under my porch. May they Rest In Peace.
- Free
- Category: Entertainment
- Updated: Jun 30, 2017
- Version: 3.2
- Size: 19.2 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Oatmeal, LLC
- © Oatmeal, LLC 2017
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.