Is your cat plotting to kill you?

By The Oatmeal

Description

Designed by The Oatmeal, this state-of-the-art software detects homicidal behavior in cats. Using a mixture of behavioral and visual data, this application will reliably predict whether your cat is plotting to end your life.

* Compatible with most cats
* Does not work on livestock or children

What's New in Version 3.2

Bug fixes.

Customer Reviews

This can't be true.

There is no way my sweet snowball kitty is capable of kil---------- 💀

Funny

I have been a big fan of The Oatmeal for quite sometime. Fun to use at a party or to mess with those people who think a cat is purposely targeting them. Two thumbs up, Matt!

To late

Wish I had this before getting my neighbors to adopt the stray cats I found under my porch. May they Rest In Peace.

  • Free
  • Category: Entertainment
  • Updated:
  • Version: 3.2
  • Size: 19.2 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Oatmeal, LLC 2017
Rated 9+ for the following:
  • Infrequent/Mild Cartoon or Fantasy Violence
  • Infrequent/Mild Horror/Fear Themes

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

